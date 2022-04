Happy 10th birthday, Crying Jordan ! The GOAT sports meme was internet-birthed in April 2012, and sports memeing has never been the same. So when we created a sports meme Hall of Fame, we fast-tracked Crying Jordan in. Then we asked a panel of ESPN experts, ranging from the ESPN social team to on-air memeologists Mina Kimes, Gary Striewski, Sarah Spain and Pablo Torre, who else belonged in the HOF. We gave them 34 top candidates and asked them to vote in five more inductees. And the winners are ...

MJ Took That Personally

may 2020 Leave it to the GOAT to give us a new Hall of Fame meme right as "Crying Jordan" was finally fading — a little bit — from social media consciousness. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was clamoring for new entertainment options, and "The Last Dance" — the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan's 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — delivered. As new episodes were released over a five-week span in April and May, meme-savvy viewers noticed that Jordan felt personally slighted during his career — a lot. Whether it was LaBradford Smith saying "Nice game, MJ," or Dan Majerle being touted as a good defender or Toni Kukoc existing, MJ frequently expressed how he turned the smallest offenses into fuel for his success, birthing a new meme in the process. Anytime you need to express your wild overreaction to the tiniest slight (or no slight at all) whether sports-related or not, there's MJ sitting on his chair, glass of tequila by his side, ready to tell the world, "and I took that personally" (though, ironically, he never actually said that word-for-word in the documentary). “I hated them. That hate carries to this day. They made it personal.” Michael Jordan on the Bad Boys Pistons How it started... pic.twitter.com/wSlFXpoDn5 — =; (@GoldenDynasty11) August 4, 2020 How it’s going... .@StephenCurry30 "You know the Jordan meme right? I take all that personally..." #ABC7Now #DubNation https://t.co/SINK1n9a8p pic.twitter.com/MmqijkOZBa — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 4, 2021 = Extended Scene = from The Last Dance pic.twitter.com/vbfCMAkgs2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021 Shake came up to me before the game and said "IT BECAME PERSONAL FOR ME" just like MJ lmao!! Nice shot young fella #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/8XMQVdo2Wd — Joel "Troel" Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 4, 2020

Scowling McKayla

august 2012 At the 2012 Olympics, McKayla Maroney nailed her first vault but fell on her second attempt. The gold-medal favorite dropped down to second place, good for a silver medal. As she stood on the podium afterward, she says she felt sad, upset and yes, unimpressed. A photographer happened to capture that look, and the resulting image became internet gold for the next 48 hours. Over those two days, Twitter blew up with memes of Scowling McKayla, unimpressed, photoshopped into momentous events in human history, like the Mars landing and Kate's and Will's wedding. A decade later, Scowling McKayla remains a go-to sports meme for shoulder-shrug moments, and Maroney herself has embraced it so much that she turned it into her own GEICO commercial. “I remember thinking, did I just make a face? Because it’s natural. I do it all the time. I have pictures of me when I’m little doing it. I have it on my Mac computer when I’m like 13.” McKayla Maroney How it started... Sorry, Phelps death stare: McKayla Maroney's "not impressed" face still wins gold https://t.co/dQHZMezSkQ pic.twitter.com/aQl80EF9ML — Slate (@Slate) August 11, 2016 How it’s going... I'm addicted. #mckaylaisnotimpressed pic.twitter.com/MvdjvuNy — Unreliable Narrator (@jenclapp) August 9, 2012 Hey Kanye imma let you finish but I'm not impressed with your shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/z1yN9lkX — Unimpressed McKayla (@UnimpressedMeme) August 10, 2012 "@UnimpressedMeme: You landed on Mars? Cool. pic.twitter.com/pFxDkjkE" oh my gosh these are hilarious. @McKaylaMaroney = — Molleigh McCann (@guacamolleigh) August 10, 2012

Lebron yells at JR

may 2018 Let's set the scene. It's Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers, behind an all-time performance from LeBron James, have a chance to upset the heavily favored Golden State Warriors. George Hill is at the line with a chance to put the Cavs up 1. He misses, but JR Smith grabs the offensive rebound. And then he... dribbles out to the perimeter, nearly letting the final 4.7 seconds run off the clock. Cue LeBron's incredulous reaction that lives on in meme infamy to this day. Anytime you need to express your frustration with someone's inability to do even the simplest of tasks, there's LeBron — arms outstretched, face contorted with a mix of confusion, anger and sadness — ready to single-handedly do the work for you (much like he single-handedly put the Cavs in position to even be able to steal that game). “I laughed about that s--- that night ... I’m not a person to hold on to s---. I’m not going to hold on to no grudges. I’ll never forget it but players f--- up, it just so happened that mine was in the Finals. ... We’ve all messed up.” JR Smith How it started... The play that decided Game 1. pic.twitter.com/e1UeOv57Rn — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2018 How it’s going... Same energy pic.twitter.com/7X5Ir21AJw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021 Literally all the Avengers talking to Star-Lord after THAT moment in "Infinity War." #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S8bJEKHWhi — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 1, 2018 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/WoHtwWuSfk — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 1, 2018

I’m just here so i don’t get fined

January 2015 There are mandatory media sessions at the Super Bowl, and for decades, NFL players obliged with no significant issues. Then along came Marshawn Lynch in 2015. The quiet Seahawks superstar tried to avoid his media day at Super Bowl 45, but relented when the NFL threatened a $500,000 fine. Lynch found a loophole, though, setting his own timer and staying for the bare minimum of five minutes. For those 300 seconds, he repeated the same basic phrase over and over again 29 times. Reporters asked everything from how his flight was, to whether he liked cat or dog videos more. "I'm just here so I won't get fined," he repeatedly said. Within hours, social media had exploded with repurposed images of Lynch's media day spectacle. To this day, it remains the perfect way to signal to the world that you're interested in putting the bare minimum into an activity (popular uses: large family get-togethers at the holidays). Lynch got the last laugh, ultimately, by getting an actual trademark for the saying, with portions of apparel sales with the phrase written on it going toward his foundation. “So y’all can go make up whatever y’all want to make up because I don’t say enough for y’all to go and put anything out on me.” Marshawn Lynch How it started... "I'm just here so I won't get fined."



Four years ago, Marshawn Lynch stole the show at Super Bowl Media Day without saying much of anything. @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/4TxbplBiCT — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 28, 2019 How it’s going... Katy Perry channels her inner Marshawn Lynch at Super Bowl, 'just here so I don't get fined' https://t.co/6G9Xtdb7GY pic.twitter.com/RP91K9pyOS — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) January 30, 2015 "I'm just here not to get fined."



Giannis channelling his inner @MoneyLynch. pic.twitter.com/PjyN8Cz6jN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 10, 2021 "I'm just here so I don't get fined." Kyle Busch didn't really feel like talking after last September's race at Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SI82LqeeS2 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 25, 2020

James Harden Side-eye

november 2015 If you're a basketball fan, you probably know James Harden as an NBA MVP, a scoring champ, and maybe one of the league's best foul-drawers/most notorious floppers (depending on which team you root for). If you're just a non-fan on social media, you almost certainly know Harden as the creator of the most epic "get outta here with that nonsense" side-eye the world has ever seen. After a 109-105 win over the LA Clippers, Harden — then with the Houston Rockets — was asked if his back-to-back 40-point performances proved he "got [his] rhythm going now?" Harden responded the only way he could, and birthed a reaction GIF that would be going strong more than six years later. "Thanks, James," was the response from interviewer Matt Bullard, and the thoughts of anyone who has made use of this meme over the years. “We got some open shots, and I was just being aggressive.” James Harden How it started... == @jharden13 side eye game is strong! I love this video! pic.twitter.com/Jpw6xSQZ6Y — Khlo (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2015 How it’s going... When asked how competitive he expects the Astros-Red Sox series to be this weekend, Alex Bregman gives us JamesHarden.gif. pic.twitter.com/cYgqMgltUc — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) September 6, 2018 Austin doing the James Harden post game epic side eye interview = pic.twitter.com/Ty4f0kIByy — Shamika C (@SugaSham) November 1, 2017 . @OrbitAstros with the @JHarden13 eye roll is epic. #Rockets #Astros pic.twitter.com/wz9Yh7JF7b — Josh Innes (@JoshInnesShow) January 26, 2019

