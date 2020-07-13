The NFL Head-Coaching Carousel
Which candidate is the perfect match for each of these four vacancies? Match a coach to a team below.
Broncos
Colts
Panthers
Texans
ERIC BIENIEMY
ERIC BIENIEMY
LESLIE FRAZIER
JONATHAN GANNON
JIM HARBAUGH
SEAN PAYTON
DAN QUINN
FRANK REICH
DeMECO RYANS
SHANE STEICHEN
STEVE WILKS
Broncos
Broncos
Colts
Panthers
Texans
Grading the Match
Current Job
Background
Biggest Strength
Stat to Know
Why the job is appealing
Why it might not be
Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Chris DeLisle, Heather Donahue, Jarret Gabel, Alecia Hamm, Luke Knox, Kristine LaManna, Rachel Weiss.
Edited by Jon Hudec.
Illustrations by Ben Kirchner.