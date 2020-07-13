ESPN

The NFL Head-Coaching Carousel

Which candidate is the perfect match for each of these four vacancies? Match a coach to a team below.

bieniemy
frazier
gannon
harbaugh
payton
quinn
reich
ryans
steichen
wilks
Broncos broncos
Colts colts
Panthers panthers
Texans texans
bieniemy
frazier
gannon
harbaugh
payton
quinn
reich
ryans
steichen
wilks
broncos
colts
panthers
texans
ERIC BIENIEMY
ERIC BIENIEMY
LESLIE FRAZIER
JONATHAN GANNON
JIM HARBAUGH
SEAN PAYTON
DAN QUINN
FRANK REICH
DeMECO RYANS
SHANE STEICHEN
STEVE WILKS
Broncos
Broncos
Colts
Panthers
Texans

Grading the Match

 Current Job
Background
Biggest Strength

Stat to Know

Why the job is appealing
Why it might not be
Back to Top

Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Chris DeLisle, Heather Donahue, Jarret Gabel, Alecia Hamm, Luke Knox, Kristine LaManna, Rachel Weiss.

Edited by Jon Hudec.

Illustrations by Ben Kirchner.

Related Stories