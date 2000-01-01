By focusing on the countries in the 2022 World Cup with the longest history in the competition -- more than 10 previous appearances -- we narrowed our list of nations to 13. Each brings different elements and legacies, from competitive nature and team growth to star power and entertainment value, not to mention the evolution of hairstyles.

You'll no doubt recognize some of the names that live in our shared soccer consciousness, but you'll also find out about other, lesser-known players throughout recent history.

Our data sourcing from 11v11, a site associated with the Association of Football Statisticians, allowed us to collect the top scorers from these 13 countries since 1970.

So whether you're a purist, a modern fan or a newcomer to the sport by way of Qatar 2022, there are plenty of players and moments to get excited about from each decade, as well as the up-and-coming star of each nation.