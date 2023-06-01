Nearly a dozen teams have something to play for on Sunday, and plenty of exciting surprises and twists of fate still lie ahead on the regular season's final day. We're tracking the most intriguing races -- including battles for the final spots in each conference -- from Sunday's first kickoff until the evening's last play.

WHO WILL LAND THE NO. 1 SEED IN THE NFC? PROBABILITY (%) TIME (ET)

For most of the season, it looked like the Eagles would roll to the NFC's top seed. But a shoulder injury to MVP candidate Jalen Hurts played a part in a two-game skid, setting up a three-way race for the conference's top seed. It's still win-and-clinch for the Eagles, but the Cowboys and 49ers are right on their heels. San Francisco needs a win and Philly loss, while Dallas is looking for a win and losses from both SF and PHI. What to watch: All three teams are favored by 10 or more points in their Week 18 matchups in ESPN's FPI projections. And with the Giants already locked into the No. 6 seed, it's possible Philly won't be playing against all of New York's starters.

WHO WILL TAKE THE FINAL NFC PLAYOFF SPOT? PROBABILITY (%) TIME (ET)

Three teams are fighting for the final NFC playoff spot, and it will come down to Sunday night. The Seahawks play at 4:25 p.m. ET and can complete their improbable run to the postseason with a win against the Rams and a Packers loss. The Lions need a Seattle loss and a win of their own to take the seventh seed. And the Packers -- who had just a 3% chance to make the playoffs six weeks ago, per ESPN's FPI -- would clinch simply with a win on "Sunday Night Football." What to watch: ESPN's FPI gives Seattle a 58% chance to beat Los Angeles, which would eliminate Detroit. But it might prove moot because Green Bay is favored on Sunday night (65%), which would give the Packers the edge over the Seahawks for the No. 7 seed.

WHO WILL TAKE THE FINAL AFC PLAYOFF SPOT? PROBABILITY (%) TIME