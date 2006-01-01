ESPN and Make-A-Wish have partnered to help children experiencing critical illnesses meet and spend time with their favorite athletes for 16 years. More than 75 wish kids have allowed ESPN to document their dreams becoming reality.

Next week, "SportsCenter" presents four new stories featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.