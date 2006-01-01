Past and present dreams realized
ESPN and Make-A-Wish have partnered to help children experiencing critical illnesses meet and spend time with their favorite athletes for 16 years. More than 75 wish kids have allowed ESPN to document their dreams becoming reality.
Next week, "SportsCenter" presents four new stories featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.
My Wish 2023
Four professional athletes took their special guests to training and official team events, getting to know the kids personally and offering encouragement to them and their families.
Mike Trout
Angels superstar Mike Trout played catch and provided one-on-one coaching to baseball-loving 7-year-old Eli Velasquez, who was born with a heart condition that has required multiple surgeries.
Ja'Marr Chase
The Bengals' orange and black covered Brixton Wood's room while he went through cancer treatments last winter. Now in remission, the 6-year-old did "The Griddy" with their star wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase.
Dustin Poirier
The toughness of MMA fighters inspired 17-year-old Alden Cary to show grit during his bout with cancer. He joined Dustin Poirier in the gym while the lightweight contender trained for his upcoming fight at UFC 291.
Josh Allen
Caleb Foarde, who has mentored other kids going through chemotherapy during his three years of treatment for brain cancer, spent a day with quarterback Josh Allen as an official member of the Bills.
Wish Archive
Since 2006, ESPN and Make-A-Wish have captured unforgettable moments, as wish kids shared their brave journeys with the athletes they admire.