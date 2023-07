Methodology:

ESPN collected metrics for every member of the USWNT's World Cup 2023 roster and chose three based on player position and how they factor into xG. Positions that don't typically score goals can still contribute to the overall xG. Results are based on how your lineup fared compared to the starting XI from the USWNT's send-off game against Wales. ESPN used career data for national team friendly and competitive matches for each player through June 2023. Some players have limited experience with the USWNT and their data reflects that.