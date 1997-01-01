2023 Heisman Tracker
An early-November look at the contenders vying for college football's most coveted award
Welcome to November, that most precious of college football months when falling temperatures mean the heat around the competition is turning up. And this year, the torridity around the Heisman Trophy race is at a downright boil.
Earlier this year, we, 15 ESPN college football writers, gifted you with our preseason Heisman Tracker. It was no shock to see who we had atop our 2023 expectations, as Caleb Williams was returning to USC with a stiff arm trophy in his cabinet and had a supporting cast that placed the Trojans as preseason Pac-12 favorite.
But as ESPN's Chris Berman has reminded us since 1979, that's why they play the games. And with eight or nine of those games in the books for every team in the land, it's time for us to make our monthly revisit to the Tracker and see who we believe has the best chance to be sitting in the front row in New York six weeks from now.
Points awarded: 5 for first-place votes, 4 for second, 3 for third, 2 for fourth and 1 for fifth. Odds by Caesars Sportsbook (through Nov. 2).
-
1st
Michael Penix Jr.
QB, Washington
After outdueling Bo Nix in a Week 7 Heisman showdown taken straight from the 1993 classic "The Program" ("Kane is able!"), this Hoosier-turned-Husky solidified his place atop the Tracker that was awarded to him via our votes at the close of September. Not even a post-Duck hangover performance against lowly Arizona State (27/42, 275 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) could knock him off the top rung as he singlehandedly held off Stanford one week later (sorry, Huskies D, it's true). His November is packed with potential Big Penix Energy (thanks for that, BTW, Desmond Howard) as UW faces three ranked teams, beginning with a face-off against Williams in the Coliseum this weekend and ending with a season finale Apple Cup throwdown against another QB who has spent some time among these rankings this season, Washington State's Cameron Ward. ESPN points awarded: 61
Player Stats
2023 Season Week 9 at Stanfordpassing yards 2,945 369total tds 24 4Comp. Pct. 68.8% 56.8%interceptions 6 1
- Current odds
- +280
Total votes by Week
- 1st
- 2nd
- 3rd
- 4th
- 5th
-
Wk 0: 32 pts (0 first, 2 second, 4 third)
- 0
- 2
- 4
- 4
- 4
-
Wk 1: 40 pts (0 first, 5 second, 3 third)
- 0
- 5
- 3
- 5
- 1
-
Wk 2: 53 pts (2 first, 7 second, 5 third)
- 2
- 7
- 5
- 0
- 0
-
WK 3: 65 PTS (6 first, 8 second, 1 third)
- 6
- 8
- 1
- 0
- 0
-
WK 4: 74 PTS (14 first, 1 second, 0 third)
- 14
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 5: 66 PTS (6 first, 9 second, 0 third)
- 6
- 9
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 6: 70 PTS (10 first, 5 second, 0 third)
- 10
- 5
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 7: 75 PTS (15 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 15
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 8: 58 PTS (4 first, 8 second, 0 third)
- 4
- 8
- 0
- 3
- 0
-
Wk 9: 61 PTS (7 first, 4 second, 2 third)
- 7
- 4
- 2
- 2
- 0
Heisman-worthy moment
-
2nd
Jayden Daniels
QB, LSU
Here's our first member of the Tracker who wasn't even on this list one month ago. Daniels, who could have bolted for the NFL after leading LSU to the SEC title game one year ago, instead chose to come back to Death Valley to, in his words, "Leave this place and program where it has been before and should be always." LSU has been at the head table of the Heisman ceremony twice before (see: Billy Cannon, 1959, who had his Heisman moment on Halloween night and Joe Burrow in 2019). Daniels' quest to be LSU's third winner was hampered early, not because of any individual struggles, but a Week 1 loss to Florida State (remember that for later) and also coming up short in a 55-49 Week 5 shootout at Ole Miss. For the record, in those two losses he averaged 380 yards passing and 81 yards rushing, including a run of 40-plus yards in each. Now, after a de facto bye week vs. Army followed by an actual bye week, LSU and their QB's 25 passing TDs travel to Tuscaloosa for a rematch of their upset of Alabama one year ago, the very day when most of the nation first discovered Daniels. ESPN points awarded: 51
Player Stats
2023 season Week 8 vs. Armypassing yards 2,573 279total tds 30 4Comp. Pct. 73.1% 73.3%rushing yards 521 6
- Current odds
- +300
Total votes by Week
- 1st
- 2nd
- 3rd
- 4th
- 5th
-
-
Wk 0: 9 pts (0 first, 2 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 1
-
Wk 6: 4 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 4
-
Wk 7: 25 PTS (0 first, 2 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 7
- 3
-
Wk 8: 47 PTS (6 first, 2 second, 3 third)
- 6
- 2
- 3
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 9: 51 PTS (4 first, 2 second, 2 third)
- 4
- 5
- 2
- 1
- 3
Heisman-worthy moment
-
3rd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR, Ohio State
Speaking of dudes who were on everyone's preseason Heisman lists, then vanished, but have suddenly popped up in the third act like Jason Voorhees out of Crystal Lake, Harrison reintroduced himself to the Heisman consciousness after hanging 162 yards and a crucial TD on Penn State in the Buckeyes' Week 8 tractor pull 20-13 win. The second gen receiving superstar was a nonfactor in Ohio State's sleepy season opener against Indiana and was limited to only a trio of catches for 32 yards in their mega-hyped nonconference visit to Notre Dame. But in OSU's other six games he has averaged 140 yards and had at least one TD catch in each. To run a post pattern onto the next level he will need to produce much bigger stats on equally bigger stages. That march started with his most recent performance at Wisconsin, with a pair of TDs that proved to be the difference in a 24-10 win. It will end in the Big House a month from now, against the QB who barely missed this top five, Mr. CFB Consistency, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. ESPN points awarded: 41
Player Stats
2023 season Week 9 at Wisconsinreceiving yards 889 123total tds 8 2receptions 48 6Yards per catch 18.5 20.5
- Current odds
- +750
Total votes by Week
- 1st
- 2nd
- 3rd
- 4th
- 5th
-
Wk 0: 27 pts (1 first, 1 second, 2 third)
- 1
- 1
- 2
- 5
- 2
-
Wk 1: 5 pts (1 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 2: 3 pts (0 first, 0 second, 1 third)
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
-
WK 3: 1 PT (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
-
Wk 7: 2 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
-
Wk 8: 39 PTS (2 first, 2 second, 4 third)
- 2
- 2
- 4
- 3
- 3
-
Wk 9: 41 PTS (3 first, 1 second, 4 third)
- 3
- 1
- 4
- 1
- 2
Heisman-worthy moment
-
4th
Jordan Travis
QB, Florida State
All Florida State does is keep winning, albeit ugly, and all their QB does is keep finding ways to bail them out, whether it be with his arm, feet or every one of his limbs all at once. See: That prime time Week 8 win over No. 16 Duke, when the Noles entered the fourth quarter down a score and Travis proceeded to run for a TD and toss another. When it comes to Heisman cred, Travis's greatest ally might also be his greatest problem. The ACC appears determined to pave FSU's path to the College Football Playoff, an inarguably valuable factor when it comes to a player's staying power among Heisman voters. But as #goacc keeps eating itself, (hey, UNC and Drake Maye!) will that diminish what Travis and his team have accomplished among those same pollsters? Travis edges out Bo Nix on this list based on his one first-place vote. ESPN points awarded: 23
Player Stats
2023 season Week 9 at Wake Forestpassing yards 2,109 359total tds 24 4Comp. Pct. 64.8% 62.9%rushing yards 205 29
- Current odds
- +800
Total votes by Week
- 1st
- 2nd
- 3rd
- 4th
- 5th
-
Wk 0: 6 pts (0 first, 0 second, 2 third)
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
-
Wk 1: 27 pts (1 first, 1 second, 3 third)
- 1
- 1
- 3
- 4
- 1
-
Wk 2: 18 pts (0 first, 0 second, 2 third)
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 5
- 2
-
Wk 3: 10 pts (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 6
-
WK 4: 28 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 3 third)
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 8
- 3
-
Wk 5: 11 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 2 third)
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 2
- 1
-
Wk 6: 3 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 3
-
Wk 7: 20 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 2 third)
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 2
- 4
-
Wk 8: 12 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 1 third)
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 3
- 2
-
Wk 9: 23 PTS (1 first, 0 second, 1 third)
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 6
- 3
Heisman-worthy moment
-
Is it fair that someone near the top of nearly every Heisman list would drop after one high-profile loss to Penix and Washington, even though he threw for 337 yards and a pair of TDs in that loss? And then followed that same loss with a pair of great performances against another would-be Heisman candidate QB (Wazzu's Cam Ward) and the team who just torpedoed the reigning Heisman winner's repeat campaign (Utah)? No, it's not. But Nix's efforts against the Utes -- 3 TDs total, 2 in the air, during a 35-6 romp -- also keeps him part of the discussion. The Ducks' visit from Williams and USC two weekends from now might very well be the game that either boosts Bo back towards the top for good or demotes him to the second tier for the remainder of the fall, even with a Friday game against Oregon State and former Clemson Heisman-hyped QB DJ Uiagalelei looming. ESPN points awarded: 23
Player Stats
2023 season Week 9 at Utahpassing yards 2,337 248total tds 24 3Comp. Pct. 78.3% 77.4%rushing yards 113 8
- Current odds
- +450
Total votes by Week
- 1st
- 2nd
- 3rd
- 4th
- 5th
-
Wk 0: 2 pts (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
-
Wk 1: 5 pts (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 5
-
Wk 2: 6 pts (0 first, 0 second, 0 third)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 4
-
Wk 3: 20 pts (0 first, 0 second, 2 third)
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 6
- 2
-
WK 4: 37 PTS (0 first, 2 second, 6 third)
- 0
- 2
- 6
- 3
- 3
-
Wk 5: 33 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 8 third
- 0
- 0
- 8
- 4
- 1
-
Wk 6: 30 PTS (0 first, 1 second, 5 third)
- 0
- 1
- 5
- 4
- 2
-
Wk 7: 25 PTS (0 first, 2 second, 5 third)
- 0
- 2
- 5
- 1
- 0
-
Wk 8: 7 PTS (0 first, 0 second, 1 third)
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 2
-
Wk 9: 23 PTS (0 first, 3 second, 1 third)
- 0
- 3
- 1
- 2
- 4
Heisman-worthy moment
Looking ahead
What's our takeaway here? If you take this list and run it up against the November schedule, not to mention the conference title games at the start of December, the head-to-head matchups will have your head a'spinning. After so many recent seasons of seemingly late fall "Hey, dang, I totally forgot about the Heisman race!" we have the potential for one of the greatest stretch runs in the 88 years since Chicago's Jay Berwanger was the first to be recognized as "the most valuable college football player." In the meantime, don't worry about consuming too much tryptophan over Thanksgiving. This Heisman race will provide plenty enough electricity to keep you awake until next month's edition of the updated Heisman Tracker, just days before the latest college football immortal is anointed!
Best of the Rest: Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State; J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan