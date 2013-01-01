How quickly do 31 QBs earn Purdy’s $870K?
Brock Purdy has gone from the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL draft to entrenched starter for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers have a regular-season record of 10-1 since he took over the starting quarterback job in Week 14 last season, and he ranks first in the NFL this season with a QBR of 76.9. Entering Monday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), Purdy is arguably the NFL's best value -- at $870,000, his 2023 total cash compensation (salary plus bonuses) is tied for last among Week 1 QB starters.
How many game minutes does it take for the 31 other starting QBs with the majority of Week 1 snaps (so Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray are not included) to match Purdy's earnings? Find out below.
Brock Purdy
$870K
262
$1.7M
2026
QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN
LESS THAN 1 GAME
Lamar Jackson
0
$80M
32
$112.8M
2028
Jackson didn't get the fully guaranteed deal he sought in April, but he can boast getting a deal worth $52 million per year despite not having an agent.
Patrick Mahomes
0
$59.4M
10
$136.3M
2032
The Chiefs and Mahomes restructured his agreement, giving him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most money in NFL history over a four-season span.
Daniel Jones
0
$46M
6
$72.1M
2027
Deshaun Watson
0
$46M
12
$142.8M
2027
Fully guaranteed deals -- like Watson's five-year, $230 million contract -- remain rare in the NFL.
Joe Burrow
0
$45.5M
1
$76.2M
2030
After signing Burrow to a five-year, $275 million extension, can the Bengals keep other stars, such as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?
Dak Prescott
0
$31M
135
$162.3M
2025
Prescott has a $59.45 million salary cap figure for 2024. While the Cowboys have expressed a desire to extend his contract, they traded in August for QB Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.
Derek Carr
0
$30M
36
$165.7M
2027
Kirk Cousins
0
$30M
102
$231.7M
2024
Including this season, Cousins will have made in his career $231 million, and 99% has been guaranteed -- and more could be on the way. The Vikings cannot use their franchise tag on him in 2024.
Josh Allen
0
$28M
7
$113.1M
2029
Russell Wilson
0
$28M
75
$266.4M
2029
Geno Smith
0
$27.5M
39
$44.9M
2026
After signing a three-year contract in May that could be worth up to $105 million, Smith said he isn't changing his mindset. "It's still year by year," Smith said. "I've got to look at it like that."
Matthew Stafford
0
$27.5M
1
$328.3M
2027
Ryan Tannehill
0
$27M
8
$196M
2024
Tannehill is in the final season of a four-year, $118 million contract he signed with Tennessee in 2020.
Jared Goff
0
$26M
1
$161M
2025
Bryce Young
0
$25.4M
1
$25.4M
2028
Jimmy Garoppolo
0
$24.3M
62
$149.6M
2026
Jalen Hurts
0
$24.3M
53
$28.9M
2029
In April, Hurts signed a $255 million, five-year contract extension with $179.3 million guaranteed. The $51 million average annual value is among the largest in league history.
C.J. Stroud
0
$24.1M
2
$24.1M
2028
Anthony Richardson
0
$22.5M
4
$22.5M
2028
Justin Herbert
0
$17.1M
6
$39.6M
2030
Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million contract extension signed just before training camp made him among the highest-paid players in NFL history.
QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN
1-10 games
Jordan Love
0
$9.8M
26
$19.9M
2025
Instead of picking up Love's fifth-year option, the Packers tacked on another season with a one-year, $22.5 million extension through the 2024 season.
Tua Tagovailoa
0
$4.7M
5
$30.3M
2025
Tagovailoa hopes to join fellow 2020 draftees Hurts, Burrow and Herbert with a big extension. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option worth $23.4 million in March.
Trevor Lawrence
0
$4M
1
$31.1M
2026
Baker Mayfield
0
$4M
1
$52.4M
2024
Zach Wilson
0
$3.9M
2
$29.7M
2026
Justin Fields
0
$2.4M
11
$15.6M
2026
Mac Jones
0
$2.1M
15
$12.8M
2026
Joshua Dobbs
0
$1.5M
135
$7.4M
2024
The Cardinals started Dobbs with Kyler Murray still healing from a torn ACL. Murray's cap hit will skyrocket next season from $16 million to $51.8 million.
QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN
more than 10 games
Kenny Pickett
0
$1.3M
20
$9.5M
2027
Desmond Ridder
0
$949K
74
$2.7M
2026
Sam Howell
0
$870K
144
$1.9M
2026
How Purdy’s Value Stacks Up
Purdy hasn't just provided good value this season -- he led the 49ers to a 7-1 record in eight starts as a rookie in 2022. How much of a bargain was Purdy's 2022 contract when compared to others over the past decade? We ranked all Week 1 starters since 2013 with at least eight starts (in the regular season or postseason) by winning percentage. Then we calculated the difference of each quarterback's yearly earnings versus that season's highest-paid quarterback. Not surprisingly, Purdy provided tremendous value.