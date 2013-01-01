0

Minutes to match Purdy's 2023 $

Brock Purdy

QBR

'23 Total $

$870K

'22 Pick

262

Career $

$1.7M

Free agent

2026

QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN

LESS THAN 1 GAME

Lamar Jackson

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$80M

'18 Pick

32

Career $

$112.8M

Free agent

2028

Jackson didn't get the fully guaranteed deal he sought in April, but he can boast getting a deal worth $52 million per year despite not having an agent.

Patrick Mahomes

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$59.4M

'17 Pick

10

Career $

$136.3M

Free agent

2032

The Chiefs and Mahomes restructured his agreement, giving him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most money in NFL history over a four-season span.

Daniel Jones

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$46M

'19 Pick

6

Career $

$72.1M

Free agent

2027

Deshaun Watson

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$46M

'17 Pick

12

Career $

$142.8M

Free agent

2027

Fully guaranteed deals -- like Watson's five-year, $230 million contract -- remain rare in the NFL.

Joe Burrow

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$45.5M

'20 Pick

1

Career $

$76.2M

Free agent

2030

After signing Burrow to a five-year, $275 million extension, can the Bengals keep other stars, such as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

Dak Prescott

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$31M

'16 Pick

135

Career $

$162.3M

Free agent

2025

Prescott has a $59.45 million salary cap figure for 2024. While the Cowboys have expressed a desire to extend his contract, they traded in August for QB Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.

Derek Carr

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$30M

'14 Pick

36

Career $

$165.7M

Free agent

2027

Kirk Cousins

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$30M

'12 Pick

102

Career $

$231.7M

Free agent

2024

Including this season, Cousins will have made in his career $231 million, and 99% has been guaranteed -- and more could be on the way. The Vikings cannot use their franchise tag on him in 2024.

Josh Allen

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$28M

'18 Pick

7

Career $

$113.1M

Free agent

2029

Russell Wilson

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$28M

'12 Pick

75

Career $

$266.4M

Free agent

2029

Geno Smith

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$27.5M

'13 Pick

39

Career $

$44.9M

Free agent

2026

After signing a three-year contract in May that could be worth up to $105 million, Smith said he isn't changing his mindset. "It's still year by year," Smith said. "I've got to look at it like that."

Matthew Stafford

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$27.5M

'09 Pick

1

Career $

$328.3M

Free agent

2027

Ryan Tannehill

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$27M

'12 Pick

8

Career $

$196M

Free agent

2024

Tannehill is in the final season of a four-year, $118 million contract he signed with Tennessee in 2020.

Jared Goff

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$26M

'16 Pick

1

Career $

$161M

Free agent

2025

Bryce Young

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$25.4M

'23 Pick

1

Career $

$25.4M

Free agent

2028

Jimmy Garoppolo

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$24.3M

'14 Pick

62

Career $

$149.6M

Free agent

2026

Jalen Hurts

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$24.3M

'20 Pick

53

Career $

$28.9M

Free agent

2029

In April, Hurts signed a $255 million, five-year contract extension with $179.3 million guaranteed. The $51 million average annual value is among the largest in league history.

C.J. Stroud

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$24.1M

'23 Pick

2

Career $

$24.1M

Free agent

2028

Anthony Richardson

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$22.5M

'23 Pick

4

Career $

$22.5M

Free agent

2028

Justin Herbert

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$17.1M

'20 Pick

6

Career $

$39.6M

Free agent

2030

Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million contract extension signed just before training camp made him among the highest-paid players in NFL history.

QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN

1-10 games

Jordan Love

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$9.8M

'20 Pick

26

Career $

$19.9M

Free agent

2025

Instead of picking up Love's fifth-year option, the Packers tacked on another season with a one-year, $22.5 million extension through the 2024 season.

Tua Tagovailoa

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$4.7M

'20 Pick

5

Career $

$30.3M

Free agent

2025

Tagovailoa hopes to join fellow 2020 draftees Hurts, Burrow and Herbert with a big extension. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option worth $23.4 million in March.

Trevor Lawrence

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$4M

'21 Pick

1

Career $

$31.1M

Free agent

2026

Baker Mayfield

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$4M

'18 Pick

1

Career $

$52.4M

Free agent

2024

Zach Wilson

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$3.9M

'21 Pick

2

Career $

$29.7M

Free agent

2026

Justin Fields

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$2.4M

'21 Pick

11

Career $

$15.6M

Free agent

2026

Mac Jones

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$2.1M

'21 Pick

15

Career $

$12.8M

Free agent

2026

Joshua Dobbs

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$1.5M

'17 Pick

135

Career $

$7.4M

Free agent

2024

The Cardinals started Dobbs with Kyler Murray still healing from a torn ACL. Murray's cap hit will skyrocket next season from $16 million to $51.8 million.

QBS THAT MATCH PURDY'S MONEY IN

more than 10 games

Kenny Pickett

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$1.3M

'22 Pick

20

Career $

$9.5M

Free agent

2027

Desmond Ridder

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$949K

'22 Pick

74

Career $

$2.7M

Free agent

2026

Sam Howell

QBR

0

'23 Total $

$870K

'22 Pick

144

Career $

$1.9M

Free agent

2026