Each conference’s top seed is clinched, but there are still three playoff spots (two in the AFC, one in the NFC) and three division titles out there for the taking. We’re live-tracking the closest, most interesting races during Week 18. Wondering how, say, a pick-six in one game right after a long touchdown run in another impacts the playoff race? We have you covered through all the swings and surprises.

AFC playoff spots up for grabs MAKE PLAYOFFS (%) TIME (ET)

Baltimore, Miami, Kansas City and Cleveland clinched before Week 18. That meant three AFC slots were still up for grabs entering Saturday’s action, including the AFC South and a pair of wild-card berths. Houston beat Indianapolis on Saturday night to claim one of those spots -- and it still has a chance to win the South depending on what happens with Jacksonville on Sunday. Pittsburgh beat Baltimore on Saturday and still could sneak into the final seven with some more help. And with the Sunday night Bills-Dolphins game deciding the AFC East, Buffalo could either end up in the AFC’s second seed ... or slide out of the playoff picture entirely. The Jaguars are in a similar boat, with the ability to take their division with a win against Tennessee or miss the postseason if things fall the wrong way.

One more NFC playoff spot up for grabs MAKE PLAYOFFS (%) TIME (ET)

Let’s start with the known: The 49ers are the top seed in the conference, and the Cowboys, Lions, Eagles, Rams and Buccaneers have all punched their tickets. The Buccaneers took the NFC South with their win over the Panthers, but the Saints are still alive for a playoff spot if they can hang on to beat the Falcons. Green Bay can clinch a wild-card spot with a win against Chicago (or a pair of scenarios involving other teams losing), while Seattle needs a win over Arizona and a Green Bay loss. And yes, the Vikings are also in the mix, but they’d need a lot of help in addition to a win against Detroit to back their way into the NFC’s playoff field. So in short: There are a lot of moving parts here.

Will the Jaguars hang on in the AFC South? WIN DIVISION (%) TIME (ET)

This three-horse race was reduced to two after Saturday night’s Texans-Colts matchup. It’s a simple equation here. Houston will take the AFC South if Jacksonville loses to the Titans on Sunday. But if the Jaguars win, they’d hang on to take their second straight division title despite some late-season instability. Whoever it is, the division champion will be the fourth seed in the AFC and play the Browns on wild-card weekend.

How the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South WIN DIVISION (%) TIME (ET)

The Buccaneers won the NFC South at 9-8 after beating the Panthers -- the NFL’s worst team -- on Sunday. It is their third straight division title, and they will be the conference’s fourth seed and play either the Eagles or Cowboys in their wild-card game. The Saints missed out on the division, but they are still potentially in play for a wild-card spot (Atlanta is eliminated).

Cowboys or Eagles in the NFC East? WIN DIVISION (%) TIME (ET)