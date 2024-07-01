Live NFL playoff picture: Updated chances to clinch, projected bracket
We're live tracking the 2023 NFL season's playoff picture. Who is in? Who is out? And who is making a move in the tightest races?
Live NFL Playoff
Picture Updates
The ESPN Analytics team’s live NFL playoff chances -- which combine current in-game win probabilities with our Football Power Index (FPI) season projections -- give each team’s postseason likelihood throughout the Week 18 slate. The projected final standings update regularly, and we’re tracking a few tight races over the final week. See how things stack up in both conferences right at this moment, and check back throughout Sunday’s games.
Current NFC playoff picture
Each conference’s top seed is clinched, but there are still three playoff spots (two in the AFC, one in the NFC) and three division titles out there for the taking. We’re live-tracking the closest, most interesting races during Week 18. Wondering how, say, a pick-six in one game right after a long touchdown run in another impacts the playoff race? We have you covered through all the swings and surprises.
AFC playoff spots up for grabs
Baltimore, Miami, Kansas City and Cleveland clinched before Week 18. That meant three AFC slots were still up for grabs entering Saturday’s action, including the AFC South and a pair of wild-card berths. Houston beat Indianapolis on Saturday night to claim one of those spots -- and it still has a chance to win the South depending on what happens with Jacksonville on Sunday. Pittsburgh beat Baltimore on Saturday and still could sneak into the final seven with some more help. And with the Sunday night Bills-Dolphins game deciding the AFC East, Buffalo could either end up in the AFC’s second seed ... or slide out of the playoff picture entirely. The Jaguars are in a similar boat, with the ability to take their division with a win against Tennessee or miss the postseason if things fall the wrong way.
One more NFC playoff spot up for grabs
Let’s start with the known: The 49ers are the top seed in the conference, and the Cowboys, Lions, Eagles, Rams and Buccaneers have all punched their tickets. The Buccaneers took the NFC South with their win over the Panthers, but the Saints are still alive for a playoff spot if they can hang on to beat the Falcons. Green Bay can clinch a wild-card spot with a win against Chicago (or a pair of scenarios involving other teams losing), while Seattle needs a win over Arizona and a Green Bay loss. And yes, the Vikings are also in the mix, but they’d need a lot of help in addition to a win against Detroit to back their way into the NFC’s playoff field. So in short: There are a lot of moving parts here.
Will the Jaguars hang on in the AFC South?
This three-horse race was reduced to two after Saturday night’s Texans-Colts matchup. It’s a simple equation here. Houston will take the AFC South if Jacksonville loses to the Titans on Sunday. But if the Jaguars win, they’d hang on to take their second straight division title despite some late-season instability. Whoever it is, the division champion will be the fourth seed in the AFC and play the Browns on wild-card weekend.
How the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South
The Buccaneers won the NFC South at 9-8 after beating the Panthers -- the NFL’s worst team -- on Sunday. It is their third straight division title, and they will be the conference’s fourth seed and play either the Eagles or Cowboys in their wild-card game. The Saints missed out on the division, but they are still potentially in play for a wild-card spot (Atlanta is eliminated).
Cowboys or Eagles in the NFC East?
Will we see a repeat NFC East champion for the first time since 2004? Philadelphia -- last season’s champ -- is trailing Dallas in the race entering Week 18, but the door is still open. If the Cowboys beat the Commanders, Dak Prescott's team will keep the wild streak going and take the title. But the Eagles can take the division home for a second straight season if they beat the Giants and see the Cowboys fall to the Commanders. The NFC East winner will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the conference, while the loser will be the No. 5 seed.
The chart below shows what each NFL team’s chances to make the playoffs were at the end of each week throughout the season. With much still up in the air in Week 18, you can see the defining moments for each franchise as it climbs and falls in postseason likelihood. What an adventure for the Bills, Packers, Steelers and Seahawks!
Team playoff probabilities, Through WEEK 17
Methodology
Playoff chances are updated as the games progress, based on ESPN Analytics’ live win probabilities and its NFL Football Power Index projections. Live in-game win probabilities measure multiple factors, including score, time remaining, field position, down and distance, team/opponent strength and game site. These live probabilities are used by FPI season projections, which simulate the season based on each team’s strength, schedule and tiebreaking rules. The result is a live representation of a team’s various playoff, division and seeding chances, along with an updated projection of the final standings.
Edited by Ben Arledge.
Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Christopher DeLisle, Dominique DeMoe, Jarret Gabel, Luke Knox, Garrett Siegel, Rachel Weiss.
Illustrations by Eric Heintz. ESPN Analytics: Allison Loucks, Matt Morris, Henry Gargiulo.