2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Will the Kansas Jayhawks become the first repeat champions in men's college basketball since Florida in 2006 and 2007? That's among the questions to consider at the tipoff of the 2022-23 season, following a frenzy of transfer movement and the usual spate of NBA draft decisions. Division I's 360-plus teams can now begin the march to the 2023 NCAA tournament, a journey that will end at Houston's NRG Stadium for the Final Four on April 1 and 3. ESPN will be there every step of the way with its 2023 bracket projections, evaluating the current state of the bubble and identifying the top seeds for the game's showcase event.
Bracket Watch
The season begins with Kentucky -- also my national title pick -- as the No. 1 overall seed. Why? This bracket is our first to add projected strength of schedule (overall, not just nonconference) to the formula, bumping Gonzaga to No. 2 overall. The remaining top-line teams, North Carolina and Houston, have been consistent all summer and fall, with only the order of the four 1-seeds in flux. It's worth posting the reminder that only once in the history of the 64-plus-team field have all No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four in the same season. On average, two of these four will make it through to April and two or more interlopers will emerge. Who are they? That's what the next five months are all about.
On the Bubble
Last Four Byes
Last Four In
First Four Out
Next Four Out
68-Team Bracket
WEST (LAS VEGAS)
Denver
Orlando
- 12 Toledo - aq
- 4 Arizona
- 13 Vermont - aq
Sacramento
- 6 Alabama
- 11 UAB - aq
- 3 Duke
- 14 Colgate - aq
Des Moines
- 7 Oregon
- 10 Saint Mary's
- 2 Texas
MIDWEST (KANSAS CITY)
Columbus
Albany
- 5 Illinois
- 12 Drake - aq
- 4 Virginia
- 13 Towson - aq
Columbus
Des Moines
- 7 Purdue
- 10 Saint Louis
EAST (NEW YORK)
Greensboro
Sacramento
- 5 TCU
Albany
- 11 Notre Dame
Greensboro
- 7 UConn
- 10 Oklahoma St.
- 2 UCLA
SOUTH (LOUISVILLE)
Birmingham
Denver
- 5 Auburn
Orlando
- 6 Michigan
Birmingham
Conference Breakdown
