2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
College basketball has never been more of a year-round enterprise. From the coaching carousel to the transfer portal to early NBA draft entries, the roster of your favorite team may have changed since you clicked on this page. ESPN Bracketology has it covered during the entire off-season, with updates every month as we count down to the 2023-24 season. Opening night is already less than seven months away.
Bracket Watch
It should come as no surprise that UConn--one of the most dominant teams in recent NCAA tournament history--sits atop our first bracket for the 2023-24 campaign. The Huskies return plenty of firepower from the school's fifth national champion, as do a number of other prominent contenders for the 2024 crown. We're keeping an especially close eye on the likes of Marquette, Florida Atlantic and Wisconsin, which as of this writing have primarily intact rosters for next season. FAU will also be looking to leverage its Final Four success in a new conference (American), as will four new teams--BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF--in an expanded Big 12.
On the Bubble
Last Four Byes
Last Four In
First Four Out
Next Four Out
68-Team Bracket
EAST (BOSTON)
Brooklyn
- 16 Howard - aq
- 8 Maryland
- 9 Clemson
Brooklyn
- 12 Liberty - aq
Memphis
- 6 Baylor
Charlotte
- 7 TCU
- 10 Ohio State
- 2 FAU - aq
- 15 Radford - aq
WEST (LOS ANGELES)
Pittsburgh
Omaha
- 12 Dayton - aq
- 4 Arkansas
- 13 Furman - aq
Pittsburgh
- 11 Texas Tech
- 3 Duke
Salt Lake City
MIDWEST (DETROIT)
Indianapolis
Spokane
Omaha
- 6 USC
- 11 Virginia Tech
- 3 Kansas
Charlotte
SOUTH (DALLAS)
Indianapolis
Spokane
- 5 Kentucky
Salt Lake City
- 3 UCLA
Memphis
Photo illo by ESPN Illustration, additional photos courtesy of Getty Images, Associated Press, Imagn, USA TODAY Sports, Icon Sportswire, EPA/Shutterstock