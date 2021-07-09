Who will make the College Football Playoff?
The Allstate Playoff Predictor breaks down which teams have the best chance to make this season's College Football Playoff.
09/07/2021
Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is in the books. A pick-six was the difference between Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame got taken to overtime. No. 10 North Carolina and No. 16 LSU were upset by unranked opponents.
So how does this impact the College Football Playoff picture going forward?
For the past seven years, the Allstate Playoff Predictor has been painting a week-to-week picture of which teams have a realistic chance to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff, and overall, it has been pretty accurate, if we do say so ourselves.
Using that stat and the criteria below to set the table, we give you the chance to pick a team and decide how its season will pan out. According to your choices, the Allstate Playoff Predictor will determine how likely that team is to be one of the four CFP semifinalists.
Teams with less than a 3% chance to make the CFP are not included.
Choose one team
Each of these 15 teams has at least a 3% chance to make the College Football Playoff. They are ordered from most to least likely.
How does {selected-team} finish the remainder of the regular season?
No team has ever made it to the playoff with more than one loss. Two-loss teams have an outside chance, but three or more losses all but exclude a team from the playoff, so that option isn't on the table.
Which {team-value} does {selected-team} lose to?
The three toughest opponents on the schedule are listed here with the percentage chance {selected-team} wins. Choose {team-count}.
Does {selected-team} win its conference title game?
The College Football Playoff committee greatly values conference championships (24 of 28 CFP selections have been conference champs), but it's not a requirement.
{selected-team}'s Chances
If the season plays out exactly as you've selected, the Allstate Playoff Predictor says this is your postseason outlook.
Sorry, this scenario either isn't possible or did not play out in enough of the 200,000 simulations run by the Allstate Playoff Predictor to be analyzed.
Make Playoff
{selected-team}'s Matchup Win Probability
These are your team's chances to win every game left on its schedule, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.
Week 2 games that matter to the CFP race
Oregon and Ohio State will battle in a matchup of defending conference champions. But as we learned from Week 1, don't sleep on unranked opponents. That goes for you, Longhorns and Bulldogs.
12:00 PM on FOX
3:30 PM on ESPN2
7:00 PM on ESPN
Editing by Matt Eisenberg
Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Heather Donahue, Jarret Gabel, Alecia Hamm, Lori Higginbotham and Sarah Pezzullo.
Stats & Information: Matt Morris, Lauren Poe, Mitchell Wesson and Paul Sabin