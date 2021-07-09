Who will make the College Football Playoff?

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is in the books. A pick-six was the difference between Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame got taken to overtime. No. 10 North Carolina and No. 16 LSU were upset by unranked opponents.



So how does this impact the College Football Playoff picture going forward?



For the past seven years, the Allstate Playoff Predictor has been painting a week-to-week picture of which teams have a realistic chance to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff, and overall, it has been pretty accurate, if we do say so ourselves.



Using that stat and the criteria below to set the table, we give you the chance to pick a team and decide how its season will pan out. According to your choices, the Allstate Playoff Predictor will determine how likely that team is to be one of the four CFP semifinalists.



Teams with less than a 3% chance to make the CFP are not included.