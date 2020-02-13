The week before major colleges begin regular-season play (which starts on Friday) is always prime time for top junior colleges to be blanketed by scouts. This year, the premiere event was a collection of the top JCs matching up in the panhandle of Florida. The teams that were most interesting to scouts (five scouting directors and dozens of other scouts monitored the top games) had multiple prospects who are candidates to be picked in the top two rounds, all of them committed to SEC schools.

Walters State RHP Ben Joyce was the big winner of the weekend. Buzz leading into the event was that Joyce had hit 100 mph in the fall and was committed to Tennessee, but was a one-pitch, arm-strength type who lacked secondary skills. He redshirted last year due to a stress fracture in his elbow that didn't require surgery but cost him his 2019 season. He's a late-bloomer who didn't pitch much in high school.