The amazing but true (super-)heroism of Bill Russell

A civil rights pioneer and an NBA legend (count the rings; there are 11!), this eternal champion exemplifies the extraordinary. That's why Bill Russell is the 2019 recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS. But did you know he ...

... could very nearly fly? Russell was the No. 7 high jumper in the world and a shoo-in for the '56 Olympics before deciding to compete in hoops!

... boycotted an exhibition in 1961 along with the other black Celtics players, protesting racist treatment in Lexington, Kentucky?

... marched on Washington in 1963 with MLK, calling it the "greatest thrill and proudest moment" of his life?

... won two titles as a player-coach with the Celtics-and was the first black coach in NBA history?

... collected 25 or more rebounds in 340 games over his career? That's only happened in 13 other games in Celtics history!

... played on a broken right foot and left elbow while leading another Celtics championship run in '66?