To put your sports IQ to the test, we've created a weekly sports quiz based on ESPN's top headlines and news. Have you kept up with the Women's World Cup? How about the NBA's free agency frenzy? What about the news of the weird? We'll let your final score determine those answers.

To help you stay current, sign up for the ESPN Daily newsletter here, and get the biggest sports news and moments delivered to your inbox.

Check back every Friday for a new sports quiz. Good luck!