2019 CFB Predictions

College football is back! And guess what: The usual suspects are back to play. It doesn't take the world's foremost football experts to tell you Clemson and Bama will be back to the College Football Playoff, but we had them do so anyway. And Football Power Index agreed (mostly)!

PANEL PREDICTS ...

Seventeen writers and editors from ESPN.com see ... Bama-Clemson V. (Are we really up to V already?) But this time around, they say, Tua's Tide will prevail.

College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia

National champion: Alabama Crimson Tide

Heisman winner: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Coach with the hottest seat: Clay Helton, USC

Game of the year: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Oct. 12

Dark horse CFP candidate: Oregon

Group of 5 team in New Year's Six: UCF

FPI PROJECTS ...

Football Power Index, meanwhile, is more bullish on Trevor's Tigers. Must have watched last season's title game.

FPI Top 25

Clemson (Projected wins: 12.3 | Offense rank: 1 | Defense rank: 2) Alabama 11.1 2 1 (Projected wins: 11.1 | Offense rank: 2 | Defense rank: 1) Georgia (Projected wins: 9.9 | Offense rank: 4 | Defense rank: 7) LSU (Projected wins: 9.5 | Offense rank: 8 | Defense rank: 5) Michigan 10.5 6 9 (Projected wins: 10.5 | Offense rank: 6 | Defense rank: 9) Oklahoma (Projected wins: 10.7 | Offense rank: 3 | Defense rank: 33) Notre Dame (Projected wins: 9.4 | Offense rank: 9 | Defense rank: 11) Florida (Projected wins: 8.2 | Offense rank: 24 | Defense rank: 4) Auburn (Projected wins: 7.6 | Offense rank: 27 | Defense rank: 6) Oregon (Projected wins: 9.7 | Offense rank: 5 | Defense rank: 21) Texas A&M (Projected wins: 7.4 | Offense rank: 7 | Defense rank: 28) Penn State (Projected wins: 8.9 | Offense rank: 21 | Defense rank: 8) Ohio State (Projected wins: 8.6 | Offense rank: 26 | Defense rank: 12) Michigan State (Projected wins: 8.8 | Offense rank: 53 | Defense rank: 3) Mississippi State (Projected wins: 7.7 | Offense rank: 22 | Defense rank: 14) Washington (Projected wins: 9.1 | Offense rank: 16 | Defense rank: 19) Tennessee (Projected wins: 7.4 | Offense rank: 18 | Defense rank: 23) South Carolina (Projected wins: 6.1 | Offense rank: 15 | Defense rank: 29) UCLA (Projected wins: 8.0 | Offense rank: 13 | Defense rank: 25) Missouri (Projected wins: 8.1 | Offense rank: 17 | Defense rank: 27) Utah (Projected wins: 8.6 | Offense rank: 44 | Defense rank: 13) Florida State (Projected wins: 8.1 | Offense rank: 47 | Defense rank: 10) Iowa (Projected wins: 7.8 | Offense rank: 35 | Defense rank: 18) USC (Projected wins: 6.7 | Offense rank: 32 | Defense rank: 26) Texas (Projected wins: 7.8 | Offense rank: 23 | Defense rank: 34)

Playoff chances (make, win):

Clemson (84.04%, 37.42%) Alabama (71.49%, 27.30%) Michigan (41.40%, 6.92%) Georgia (40.98%, 8.29%) LSU (32.48%, 6.70%) Oklahoma (30.58%, 3.95%) Notre Dame (28.94%, 3.46%) Oregon (14.29%, 1.24%) Florida (9.91%, 1.27%) Penn St. (8.87%, 0.70%)

FPI is a forward-looking measure of team strength based on the expected points added from offense, defense and special teams. Using preseason FPI as of July 29, ESPN Stats & Information has projected each team's strength of schedule rank as well as its chances to win each game on its schedule.