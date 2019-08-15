One for the Record Books

74 players

We begin our journey to uncover the quirkiest corners of the nearly 100-year-old NFL record book by asking: What do the 2010 Chargers and 1972 Dolphins have in common? They're two of only three teams in the Super Bowl era to finish a season with both the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense. The '72 Dolphins went 14-0 and remain the league's only perfect champions. The Chargers, well ... they went 9-7 and missed the playoffs. How? For starters, they barely had starters! The Chargers used 74 players, tied for an NFL record. Five of their seven losses came by one possession, and their special teams gave up four blocked punts. Oh, and the AFC was amazing: Both wild cards had 11-plus wins. --SACHIN DAVE CHANDAN

274 games

Jerry Rice's record for consecutive games with a reception (274) remains well ahead of every other receiver (Larry Fitzgerald is next with a grab in 227 straight). The superstar wideout's streak lasted from Dec. 9, 1985, to Sept. 19, 2004; that's from the end of his rookie year in San Francisco to the beginning of his final season with the Raiders and Seahawks. In fact, no wide receiver has even played in as many games, recording a catch or not, as Rice's record-setting number. The closest in games played? Tim Brown and Irving Fryar with 255. --ANTHONY OLIVIERI

Eight interceptions

Chicago Cardinals QB Jim Hardy's eight-count 'em, eight-INTs in a 45-7 loss to the 1954 Eagles is still a single-game record, ahead of five players with seven. And according to the book Football Hall of Shame, Hardy added injury to insult by crashing his car on the way to the stadium that day, missing warm-ups and barely making kickoff. Let's give the next dude who smashes up his car on game day the first series to get loose, OK? --A.O.

51.4 yards

You don't get a nickname like "Slingin'" without being a prolific QB. But did you know Sammy Baugh holds the single-season punting record (51.4-yard average in 1940)? Before any of this newfangled specialization, every-down players like Baugh were everywhere-he even reeled in 11 INTs as a DB in 1943. Somehow, even as players have grown bigger, faster and stronger, his punting record still stands after 79 years. --S.D.C.

28 interceptions

Quick! Which rookie has thrown the most interceptions in NFL history? No, it's not Rick Mirer. No, not Geno Smith either. It was Peyton Manning, who threw it to the other team 28 times in a 3-13 season in 1998. Manning went on to rewrite the record books in more impressive ways over his 18-year career, including career touchdowns, single-season yardage and regular-season MVPs, but he just can't shake the ignominy of his first season. He's even gone so far as to lobby rookie QBs over the years to go for the gusto and sling 29 picks over 16 games. Omaha! --S.D.C.