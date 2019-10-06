Marc Marquez wins sixth MotoGP world championship

THAILAND - Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP title, and eighth world championship overall, after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard pipped pole sitter Fabio Quartararo at the final corner before the line after a long on-track battle, while Monster Yamaha's Maverick Vinales finished in third.

Marquez, 26, was taken to hospital on Friday after being catapulted off his bike in a huge practice crash.

Later, he returned to the track after being given the all-clear, but crashed out again in Saturday's qualifying session where he placed third.

With four races to go in the season, Marquez, had to score two points more than Italian Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth at Buriram's Chang International Circuit, to wrap up his fourth championship in a row.

After celebrating, Marquez said: "I was planning the weekend to win the race and not think about the championship. My target was to find the best way to win the race, and that's what I did.

"Amazing year. All the team did an amazing job. Now it's time to enjoy and celebrate the title."

Marquez' eight world titles include six MotoGP, a 125cc (now Moto3) title in 2010 and Moto2 title in 2012.

The MotoGP season continues in Japan on the 20th October.