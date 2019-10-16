The ESPN Daily podcast: How to listen, episode guide and more

Wake up to the best sports story you'll hear all day. Monday through Friday, host Mina Kimes brings you an inside look at the most interesting stories at ESPN, as told by the top reporters and insiders on the planet, from the breaking news of SportsCenter to the deep dive storytelling of 30 for 30. Get the very best of ESPN -- daily.

Listen to ESPN Daily

Apple Podcasts

iHeartRadio

Spotify

TuneIn

Episode guide

The episode lineup is:

Oct. 21: Season Saved: Can the Cowboys keep Jerry Jones' dream alive?

It was do-or-die for Dallas last night, and the Cowboys decided to do. Big time. But a win over Philadelphia might not be the turning point everyone assumes it is. Have the Cowboys really saved their season -- and Jason Garrett's head-coaching job -- in the process? Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Don Van Natta explains, reminding us that Dallas' owner and GM is Jerry Jones.

The trailer

Host Mina Kimes introduces ESPN Daily. Sports never sounded so good.