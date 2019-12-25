Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Tuesday. He was 34.

"We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. "He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee Katy."

Aschoff started working for ESPN in 2011 as an SEC reporter for ESPN.com, based in Atlanta. He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to begin a more expanded national role that included television coverage. Over the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," said ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multi-platform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

"The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming, and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."

In a tweet posted Tuesday night, ESPN senior vice president Rob King described Aschoff as "a ray of light."

"He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancee and family, and brought joy to the job," King said in his tweet. "I hope you knew him, too."

Several of Aschoff's fellow college football reporters also took to social media to remember him.

Devastated about Ed Aschoff's passing. One of the kindest, warm-hearted people I've ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to have gotten to know him, there's no question you feel that way too.. God, he will be missed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

Can't fathom the idea I won't get to see Ed Aschoff again. Can't fathom how this even happened. He was so damn young and so damn talented. This is a brutal loss. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 25, 2019

Destroyed to learn of Ed Aschoff's passing. I loved his joyful spirit, his stubborn opinions and his affection for VERY random teams.



Will never forget him wearing a Gordon Bombay sweater to a Preds-Ducks game in 2017.



This is awful. The world was a better place with Ed in it. pic.twitter.com/U2oZZFFnv5 — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 25, 2019

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Aschoff graduated from the University of Florida in 2008. He worked at The Gainesville Sun in Florida for four years, covering Gators football and recruiting, until he left for ESPN.

Aschoff and his fiancee, Katy, were set to be married in New Orleans in April.