The XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers added former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway via waivers, the team announced Thursday.

Callaway was released by the Browns in November after he showed up late to a game and he also was suspended by the NFL for 10 games that month for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was suspended for the first four games of the season, also for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, stemming from an August 2018 arrest where he was cited for possession of marijuana while driving with a suspended license. The possession charge was dropped at a hearing on Jan. 25, and Callaway pleaded guilty to operating without a valid license and speeding.

The Browns drafted Callaway in 2018 despite the fact he tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL scouting combine and was suspended by the University of Florida for the 2017 season for allegedly using stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts.

In two seasons with the Browns, Callaway had 51 receptions for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 games.