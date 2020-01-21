Retired NFL receiver Chad Johnson did not participate in a tryout Monday with the XFL as scheduled, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Johnson, 42, announced last week on Twitter that he would work out as a place-kicker with the new league. A source confirmed that Johnson was set to be evaluated alongside a number of other potential kickers as the XFL wrapped up its first training camp.

But Johnson informed the league Sunday that he had decided against participating. He has not commented publicly about the decision.

Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL and has often expressed sincere interest in kicking. In fact, he converted an extra point and kicked off for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2009 preseason. Last month, he posted a video on Instagram in which he converted what he wrote was a 60-yard field goal.

Among the place-kickers the XFL did sign out of Monday's tryouts was Garrett Hartley, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2008 to '13.