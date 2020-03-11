Coronavirus cancellations and reactions in sports

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

As the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread around the globe in recent months, tournaments, games and other sporting events have been canceled, while others have been modified. The NCAA announced Wednesday that both the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, and Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League knockout clash with Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors Wednesday night.

As fears mount, there is talk of modifications to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and professional sports leagues in the U.S. and abroad are trying to determine the best course of action as well. Here's a look at how the coronavirus is affecting sports in the U.S. and around the world:

NCAA

Olympic sports

NBA

MLB

March 11: Mariners won't play games in Seattle in March: The Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through the end of March, following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL

XFL

March 5: Worker at XFL game has coronavirus: A stadium employee who worked at the XFL's Seattle Dragons home game Feb. 22 at CenturyLink Field has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tennis

March 8: BNP Paribas Open won't be played because of coronavirus: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament has been called off after a case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley in Southern California.

esports

March 11: All remaining Overwatch League events in March and April: Activision-Blizzard Esports has canceled all remaining Overwatch League events in March and April, the developer announced Wednesday.

World football

WWE

March 4: WrestleMania 36 plans continue amid coronavirus: The WWE is planning to move forward with WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, despite multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area.

Formula One

March 10: Members of F1 paddock tested for the coronavirus: At least three members of the Formula One paddock have been tested for the coronavirus and have entered self-isolation on the eve of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

March 9: Australian Grand Prix plans to continue with fans in attendance: The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week, and there is "no chance" fans will be excluded because of the coronavirus fears.

March 8: Bahrain Grand Prix to take place behind closed doors: The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will be restricted to participants only and no fans will be allowed to attend, due to coronavirus concerns.

Golf