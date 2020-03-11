        <
        >

          Coronavirus cancellations and reactions in sports

          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          As the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread around the globe in recent months, tournaments, games and other sporting events have been canceled, while others have been modified. The NCAA announced Wednesday that both the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, and Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League knockout clash with Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors Wednesday night.

          As fears mount, there is talk of modifications to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and professional sports leagues in the U.S. and abroad are trying to determine the best course of action as well. Here's a look at how the coronavirus is affecting sports in the U.S. and around the world:

          NCAA

          • March 11: NCAA tournament will be played without fans: The NCAA made the unprecedented decision to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

          • March 11: Ohio to issue order preventing fans at "mass gatherings": Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will soon issue an order preventing fans from attending "mass gatherings," which will impact the NCAA's First Four next week at Dayton Arena, and first- and second-round games in Cleveland.

          • March 11: Ivy League cancels all spring sports: The Ivy League is canceling all spring sports for the 2019-20 school year. The decision of the member university presidents was unanimous.

          • March 11: 2020 College Basketball Invitational cancelled: The 2020 College Basketball Invitational, created in the 2007-08 season, has been cancelled and will resume in 2021. The CBI selects 16 teams that are not picked for the NCAA tournament or NIT.

          • March 11: USC bans fans from all home athletic events: In response to the coronavirus outbreak, fans will be unable to attend home athletic events at USC starting Wednesday and continuing through March 29.

          • March 10: Big West to play its tournaments without fans: The Big West will play its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week without fans. The women's tournament began Tuesday night on Long Beach State's campus and both tournaments will be played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Thursday-Saturday.

          • March 10: MAC tournament to go on without fans: Hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended Tuesday that sporting events at indoor facilities in the state take place without spectators, the Mid-American Conference announced a "restricted attendance policy" for its men's and women's postseason tournaments in Cleveland, closing both events to the general public.

          • March 10: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments: Neither the men's or women's Ivy League conference tournaments, which were scheduled to be played in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will take place this year. Yale will receive the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA men's tournament, while Princeton will receive the automatic bid for the NCAA women's tournament.

          • March 4: Chicago State hoops team not traveling: The Chicago State men's basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week, and its women's team will not host two games, the school said, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

          • March 4: UMKC won't play in Seattle: The University of Missouri-Kansas City will not play its road game at Seattle due to concerns over the coronavirus, the WAC announced.

          Olympic sports

          NBA

          MLB

          • March 11: Mariners won't play games in Seattle in March: The Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through the end of March, following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

          NHL

          • March 10: Sharks might host games without fans: The San Jose Sharks might play home games in an empty arena after Santa Clara County, California, banned mass gatherings.

          • March 9: Santa Clara County bans gatherings of 1,000-plus: Following the first death in San Jose, there are now serious doubts about the status of three San Jose Sharks hockey games, the NCAA women's basketball tournament at Stanford University and one MLS game. The county announced a ban of all large gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of March.

          • March 5: Sharks to play despite concerns: The San Jose Sharks are playing their home game against the Minnesota Wild despite a recommendation from Santa Clara County to "cancel mass gatherings" as the coronavirus spreads.

          • March 4: NHL limiting employee travel: The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus.

          • March 2: NHL looking at plans if coronavirus spreads: The NHL is "starting to explore contingency plans" should the coronavirus become a more significant health threat in North America ahead of the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN.

          XFL

          • March 5: Worker at XFL game has coronavirus: A stadium employee who worked at the XFL's Seattle Dragons home game Feb. 22 at CenturyLink Field has tested positive for the coronavirus.

          Tennis

          esports

          World football

          WWE

          Formula One

          Golf

          • March 11: European Tour postpones Indian Open: The European Tour has decided to postpone the Indian Open, which was due to take place March 19-22.

          • March 10: PGA Tour has no plans to cancel events: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that the tour has no plans to cancel upcoming events, including the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, on March 25-29.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices