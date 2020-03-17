        <
          Here's what athletes are doing around the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak

          2:00 AM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          Athletes are arguably pretty darn talented in whatever sport they partake in for a living.

          But what do they do when their sport is on hiatus? With the sports world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, athletes from the NBA to soccer and beyond are letting us know what they are up to.

          Some, such as Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, are pretending they are still in the game. He posted on both TikTok and Twitter himself donning his full game uniform for pretend intros in his living room.

          What if we check in on Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller? He's attempting to acquire new hobbies -- and we're not sure if they're going well.

          Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum is trying his hand at pingpong.

          Gotta stay busy 🏓

          Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets is possibly trying to become the best Monopoly player out there.

          And Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab is working on how to uniquely use his golf club.

          Some athletes are hoping they are still in tip-top shape when their sport comes back. Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors is keeping us motivated to stay fit with a home gym.

          Alexis Sanchez, a forward for Serie A club Inter Milan, posted himself lifting logs with his two dogs by his side. The 31-year-old has been working his way back from injury.

          Lucas Vázquez of Real Madrid also posted himself working out in his backyard, joined by his adorable son.

          Día 3. Seguimos 💪💪 #YoMeQuedoEnCasa

          Not sure if this counts as working out, but Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is getting his basketball game on one way or another at home.

          If you aren't able to workout at an elite level like Sergio Ramos is ...

          ... you can try dancing! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool was working on some sweet moves with his girlfriend, singer Perrie Edwards.

          Oklahoma City Thunder players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley are convincing everyone they could become professional dancers.

          But leave it to LeBron James to show us how to do it all. He has spent time in the gym with his sons.

          James has also reminisced on his time playing for the Miami Heat with his good friend Dwyane Wade.

          But most importantly, James has become a full-fledged TikTok dad.

          And shout out to esports and gaming. We have a full list of how athletes turned to Twitch over the weekend. It certainly is the perfect time to become a gamer.

          Here's more on how the coronavirus is affecting sports in the U.S. and around the world:

