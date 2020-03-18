Coronavirus has hoops on hold, but these movies will fill the void

The NCAA men's basketball tournament was supposed to begin off its first round Thursday, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused cancellations across the board. We understand that keeping athletes, coaching staffs and fans safe is priority No. 1 and we appreciate it, but we're still a little bummed there's no basketball. If you're looking for your hoops fix as well, may we suggested 13 movies about life on court?

'Cornbread, Earl and Me' (1975)

A talented basketball player on his way to college is shot and killed by police who mistake him for another man who has committed a crime. After his death, the community fights in court to clear Cornbread's name.

'Hoosiers' (1986)

A National Film Registry film, this feel-good tale of a small-town basketball team, its fiery coach and an improbable run to the Indiana state championship is one of the most famous American sports movies ever made.

'White Men Can't Jump' (1992)

Billy (Woody Harrelson) and Sidney (Wesley Snipes) team up in pickup games to hustle people who assume Billy isn't very good because he's white. The problem is that Billy and Sidney can't get along, and it keeps getting them in trouble.

'Blue Chips' (1994)

Nick Nolte plays a college basketball coach looking to recruit a team that can climb back to the mountaintop. Shaquille O'Neal (aka Neon Boudeaux), Penny Hardaway (Butch McRae) and Matt Nover (Ricky Roe) all play recruits looking for more than a scholarship.

'Above the Rim' (1994)

"Above the Rim" revolves around two brothers, Birdie and Shep, on opposite sides of a neighborhood hoops tournament, with a high school standout player in the middle. When Birdie's team loses in the championship game to Shep's, violence takes over and Shep ends up shot.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)

The third of three iconic basketball movies released in 1994, "Hoop Dreams" is a documentary about the journeys of two African American inner-city players with NBA hopes at a predominantly white suburban high school with a prestigious basketball program.

'Celtic Pride' (1996)

Two Boston Celtics fans (Dan Aykroyd and Daniel Stern) have one mission: to get the best player on the Utah Jazz (Damon Wayans) very drunk so he is too hung over to play in the NBA Finals the next day. Spoiler alert: It's a bad plan.

'Space Jam' (1996)

Michael Jordan did a lot of legendary things in his basketball career, but perhaps the most unbelievable was the time he helped the Looney Tunes win a basketball games versus an NBA superteam disguised as monsters.

'He Got Game' (1998)

This Spike Lee classic revolves around prison inmate Jake Shuttlesworth (Denzel Washington) and son Jesus Shuttlesworth (Ray Allen), the No. 1 prospect in the country. Jake makes a deal that gets him out on parole if he can convince his son to play for the governor's alma mater.

'Love & Basketball' (2000)

In the most romantic of the films on this list, Quincy (Omar Epps) and Monica (Sanaa Lathan) chase their dreams of becoming professional ballplayers but learn about sacrificing for each other along the way.

'Coach Carter' (2005)

Samuel L. Jackson plays real-life high school basketball coach Ken Carter, who sets out to teach a team in Richmond, California, the importance of education, going as far as to suspend the season until the team raises its GPA.

'Glory Road' (2006)

"Glory Road" tells the story of the 1966 Texas Western Miners, the first NCAA tournament team with five African American starters. It won the 2006 ESPY for Best Sports Movie.

'Semi-Pro' (2008)

When Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell) learns his Flint Tropics, the worst team in the ABA, won't be included in the NBA merger unless they finish in the top four of the league, he tries to make a run at the top tier, inventing the alley-oop in the process. The Tropics finish the season fourth, but due to extenuating circumstances, still aren't allowed into the NBA. Whoops!

