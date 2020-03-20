Home workouts 101: Creative ways people are still playing sports around the globe

It's a strange time of isolation and uncertainty across the globe as we collectively try to combat the coronavirus pandemic by practicing social distancing. But we can't stop moving.

If anything, sports and athletic pursuits are more crucial now than ever to provide a welcomed reprieve from the seriousness of the situation. Also, let's not sleep on the power of endorphins to combat stress. While many of us have turned to YouTube and Instagram Live to stream workout videos, some of us have gotten a bit more creative while going it alone.

From the young legend who perfectly imitated the "Bad Boy of Bowling" while running the table in a tasteful game of Lego bowling to the future NHL star (seriously, wait until you see his handles) who showed off his stick skills on the treadmill, these are the people who are making the most of their time at home:

Window table tennis ...

Table tennis, sans table. This is what we call improvisation at its finest. While people who suffer from vertigo might want to steer clear of this one, you have to give them props for their commitment. We're also going to assume they've got a solid supply of balls, because this game is one drop away from an untimely cancellation. No pressure, no diamonds?

how I plan to continue to do sports when I am quarantined #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fKK8FJeW0k — Olya (@riseandshine113) March 16, 2020

Tile-floor treadmill ...

It's called ingenuity, look it up. While we can neither confirm nor deny that this is a safe way to break a sweat, in theory it's pretty brilliant.

During this weird time of isolation and quarantine we must find ways to work-out on our own...🤣😭💀pic.twitter.com/mmvAXWj6OM — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 17, 2020

Part 2 ...

This guy had the same idea. No gym. no problem.

Day 2 of #QuarantineLife



Since gym is closed 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Verl8N81Ch — Ironside (@IronsideDontsa) March 17, 2020

Rooftop group fitness class ...

The art of working out alone together. Nailed it. Props to this community for uniting in favor of movement.

Toilet paper juggling ...

Who needs a ball when you have toilet paper? OK, she clearly has both at her disposal but still respect the desire to branch out. Due to the heightened demand for TP, we're going to assume she put that roll back on the rack when she was done.

Ice cube buckets ...

While some of us haven't changed out of our pajamas in days, this guy is out here in a headband and JJ Redick jersey making it rain. Ice in his veins. Splash. Sorry, we'll see ourselves out.

Dogs who can ball ...

This good boy's got ups. 10/10 would hoop with him.

Treadmill hockey ...

A legend in the making. Kaden is clearly adhering to the "no days off" philosophy. Pro tip: You should probably master this one on solid ground before taking it to the treadmill.

Trophy cup trick shot ...

The execution? Flawless. The enthusiasm? Unmatched. Props to Zeke for getting after it. Trae Young would be proud.

Lego bowling ...

Get the strike, break out your best Pete Weber impression. If this 4-year-old's "Who do you think you are? I AM!" celebration doesn't get you hyped we don't know what will.

How's about a little @PDWBowling impression from my 4 year old during Lego bowling? I think he nailed it!



"Who do you think you are?! I AM! 🎳#QuarantineLife @PBATour @SportsCenter #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/zVNf2idqkf — Nick Jakusz (@NickWithAMic) March 19, 2020

Human hungry hippos ...

In perhaps the best video of them all, this nursing home in South Wales turned self-isolation sports up a notch with this awesome game of human hungry hippos.

Omg Bryn Celyn Care Home in south Wales does self isolation human hungry hippos 🥰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PJvSyZVwAw — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) March 20, 2020

Chipping challenge ...

Who needs the driving range when you can chip from inside your home (to your front yard)? The Blaum family shard this impressive feat, and now you have to excuse us as we must go practice our swings for the duration of the weekend.

Pop-A-Shot from range ...

HOW? He's draining those from way beyond the arc, and we need answers.

( @LethalShooter__ ) how is this even possible.. What drills have you all been doing at home during this quarantine to stay sharp? pic.twitter.com/qzRlGCrtiS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 19, 2020

Balcony bingo ...

OK, so maybe this doesn't necessarily count as sports or exercise, but you still have to give props where it's due. Whoever came up with the idea for this community-wide bingo game is a real one.

JAJAJA QUE ESTÁN JUGANDO AL BINGO EN LOS BALCONES. pic.twitter.com/PGRrCScSEQ — ✘𝕱𝖗𝖊𝒚𝖏𝖆 (@Anagnofobia) March 14, 2020

Quarantine combine ...

While some of us are binge-watching television shows, Gia is busy upping her draft stock. Her hand size might be cause for concern at the quarterback position, but no more so than Joe Burrow's.