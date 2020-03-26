MLB home run derby rewatch party: Join the fun here and on ESPN2

On Thursday, March 26, ESPN2 will be airing a Home Run Derby Classics marathon starting at 6 p.m. ET with 2019's epic battle between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso in Cleveland. After that, it will be 2018 (Washington, D.C.), 2017 (Miami) and 2015 (Cincinnati).

To help you celebrate the Home Run Derby fun on an Opening Day without Opening Day baseball, we asked some of our MLB reporters to join us in rewatching these classic long ball showdowns. We'll be posting "live" updates, reliving our favorite moments and engaging in some good old-fashioned baseball debates beginning as the first long balls clear the fence in Cleveland.