2020 sports calendar: Coronavirus impacted schedules

The following is a list of global sports leagues and events that have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and the estimated dates to start or resume play. This list and the dates are subject to change.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Season resumes June 14

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

WNBA: Season won't begin on time, originally scheduled for May 15

Status: POSTPONED

FOOTBALL

NFL draft: April 23-25

Status: DATES SET

NFL opener: Sept. 10

Status: NO CHANGE

NFL first Sunday: Sept. 13

Status: NO CHANGE

NCAAF: Week 0, Aug. 29

Status: NO CHANGE

NCAAF: Week 1, Sept. 5

Status: NO CHANGE

CFL: Week 1, July 1

Status: ESTIMATED

XFL: Canceled

Status: WILL RETURN IN 2021

BASEBALL

MLB: Opening Day, June 16

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

HOCKEY

NHL: Season resumes June 15

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

SOCCER

Like the Olympics, Euro 2020 has been pushed back until 2021. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

MLS: Season opener, May 10

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

EPL: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Champions League: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

La Liga: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Bundesliga: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Serie A: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Euro 2020: Canceled

Status: MOVED TO 2021

Copa America: Canceled

Status: MOVED TO 2021

COMBAT

MMA

UFC 249: April 18

Status: POSTPONED

Bellator 242: May 9

Status: POSTPONED

Boxing

Top Rank: Wilder vs. Fury III, early October

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

Golden Boy: Canelo vs GGG, Oct. 12

Status: DATE SET

TENNIS

The only Grand Slam tennis event still scheduled to start on time is the US Open. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

ATP/WTA: Tour resumes July 13

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

US Open: Aug. 31-Sept. 13

Status: NO CHANGE

French Open: Sept. 20-Oct. 4

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

Wimbledon: Canceled

Status: WILL RETURN IN 2021

GOLF

PGA: Tour resumes May 21

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

LPGA: Tour resumes June 18

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

PGA: PGA Championship, Aug. 6-9

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

PGA: FedEx Cup, Aug. 13- Sept. 7

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

PGA: U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

Ryder Cup: Sept. 25-27

Status: DATE SET

The Masters: Nov. 12-15

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

European Tour: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Open Championship: CANCELED

HORSE RACING

The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jay Fuller/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Preakness: TBD

Status: POSTPONED

Belmont Stakes: June 6

Status: NO CHANGE

Kentucky Derby: Sept. 5

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

Breeders' Cup: Nov. 6-7

Status: NO CHANGE

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Season starts May 24

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

Formula One: Season starts June 14

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

IndyCar: Season starts June 6

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, Aug. 23

Status: RESCHEDULED DATE

RUGBY

AFL: Season resumes June 11

Status: ESTIMATED DATE

2020 OLYMPICS

Summer Games: POSTPONED

Status: RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 23-AUG. 8, 2021