Sports icons donate experiences to fight hunger

Tickets to the Super Bowl. And a game of the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals. Tickets to the World Series, College Football Playoff National Championship, Daytona 500, Masters, U.S. Open tennis championships, NCAA men's Final Four and Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

That's one prize that Fanatics founder Michael Rubin has offered to kick off the All In Challenge, a virtual fundraising effort spearheaded by the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, along with colleagues Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Rubin also is throwing in a $100,000 Fanatics gift card to his prize.

The challenge, started by Rubin on Tuesday, hopes to raise millions of dollars to provide food for children, the elderly and front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis via five charities -- Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

A collection of the world's most famous athletes, celebrities, artists, entertainers, teams and owners are challenged by friends and colleagues to provide something memorable for fans. They will unveil their donations on social media over the next several days, with 100% of the money going to the charities.

They will also follow up with a challenge to others to offer something of their own. Some items will be up for auction; others will be "enter to win."

The donations and experiences are available at the website allinchallenge.com.

"I believe when the world faces a crisis, businesses and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference," Rubin said as part of the kickoff to the fundraiser.

Several auction items were posted as the challenge got started, including spending a day with Magic Johnson (including a game of HORSE at Staples Center), a "double date" with Zach and Julie Ertz (including a 76ers game), and a chance to play 5-on-5 with Ben Simmons. Also up for auction is a 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom owned by rapper Meek Mill.

Among the other "enter-to-win" prizes thus far are throwing out the first pitch at the World Series and a one-day contract with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks (including the chance to sit on the bench and shoot a free throw at a preseason game).