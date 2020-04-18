Mikel, Biyombo donate food, PPE to African nations during coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic still dominating the globe, Africa's sports stars, including footballer John Obi Mikel, basketballer Bismack Biyombo, and MMA fighter Israel Adesanya, have stepped up to donate much needed goods to their communities.

Nigeria's Mikel, who recently left Turkish club Trabzonspor, said on his Instagram account that he had donated 1800 crates of eggs, distributed door to door, in poor communities in Nigeria.

"Helping people to survive in these difficult times my team today distributed 1800 cases of fresh eggs to some of the poorest areas in Nigeria close to the farm. Let's all try and help one another in this global crisis in any way possible," he wrote.

Another Nigerian, Adesanya, has donate Personal Protection Equipment to Lagos, where he was born, and to the New Zealand community where he grew up.

The UFC fighter's mother is a nurse at the Whanganui hospital, and he donated 10,000 three-ply face masks and 1000 eye protection face shields to the department of health in that region.

"I can't do it for the whole world, but I can help the communities I know, the places that I have been a part of," Adesanya was quoted in the NZ Herald.

Whanganui District Health Board (DHB) chief executive Russell Simpson said: "The DHB is extremely grateful that Israel has DHB staff and the healthcare community in his thoughts as we fight against Covid-19."

As it stands, Africa has 19,773 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1016 fatalities. Of those, Nigeria is on 493 recorded cases and 17 deaths.

Bismack Biyombo's kicks feature the blue, yellow and red of the Democratic Republic of Congo's flag. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Elsewhere in Africa, Charlotte Hornets' Biyombo, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has donated over 10,000 face masks and 780 hazmat suits to his home country, via his Bismack Biyombo foundation.

The NBA center said in a media release: "We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude. Seeing my home country suffer in this capacity is devastating.

"I've spent the last few weeks trying to figure out a way to help those suffering in the DRC. I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation will be delivering over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits to the DRC.

"Thank you to all of those who are at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic."