CFL commissioner says canceling season likely

OTTAWA -- Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is the cancellation of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambrosie made the admission for the first time while testifying Thursday to a House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL had requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government.

During his testimony, Ambrosie said the league's future is "very much in jeopardy."

The CFL season is supposed to run from June to November.