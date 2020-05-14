Supercross is ready to roll again.

AMA Motocross announced seven made-for-TV Supercross races from May 31 through June 21 to close out a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The races will be held at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City without fans and televised on NBC. Safety measures will include mandated pre-screening, testing, temperature checks, face masks, increased sanitization efforts and social distancing off the track.

The Supercross season was halted in early March after 10 rounds of the 17-race championship series. Eli Tomac leads Ken Roczen by three points heading into the final seven races.

Champions in the 450cc and two 250cc classes will be crowned after the final seven races.