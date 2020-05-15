A coalition of former and current NFL players is urging Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill that would provide critical funding for elementary and secondary education.

Among the signers of the letter from the Players Coalition are NFL players Devin McCourty, Kelvin Beachum and Sebastian Joseph-Day. The coalition was formed in 2017 and aims to advance social justice and racial equality.

The letter asks the House and the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which would secure internet access for millions of economically disadvantaged students during the pandemic.

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act proposed by the House would provide nearly $60 billion in relief funding to kindergarten through high school districts, as well as funding for schools and libraries to provide internet services for students and families.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the existing digital divide as millions of students struggle to get online, adjusting to distance learning without internet access," said McCourty, a safety with the New England Patriots.