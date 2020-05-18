Dan Graziano details Roger Goodell's memo to teams about the process of reopening facilities. (0:59)

NFL will allow teams to reopen facilities on Tuesday (0:59)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging major sports teams in the state to plan on reopening without fans.

"Hockey, basketball, baseball, football -- whoever can reopen -- we're a ready, willing and able partner," Cuomo said Monday during his daily news conference.

"I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest of the state of New York."

All major sports have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball is in talks with players on a plan to start the season, and the NFL released its schedule earlier this month.

"Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills," Cuomo quipped.