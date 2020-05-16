Tom Brady, sports world jump on board latest 2020 meme

Many people probably started 2020 with big plans or goals for the next 366 days. Then the coronavirus came along.
And these days, we could all use a little levity. Thankfully, the meme world is coming through. The "My Plans ... 2020" meme is all over Twitter, and the sports world has gotten involved.
While there are several sports-related memes, Tom Brady getting yet another laugh at the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI is one of the standouts.
Bruh pic.twitter.com/Kv7nTcrqH5— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 19, 2020
https://t.co/NiRG5HySwX pic.twitter.com/LzUuqtKQJf— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2020
Other teams and sports personalities also got involved.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/42Kis7Y19O— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/HicVRwyNjD— PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/KKOupE7WlZ— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) May 20, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/iDW0NOrX20— Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/EHrsKkpPlG— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 20, 2020
Our plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/Dw3UK3oQjP— 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 19, 2020