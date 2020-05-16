Tom Brady, sports world jump on board latest 2020 meme

Many people probably started 2020 with big plans or goals for the next 366 days. Then the coronavirus came along.

And these days, we could all use a little levity. Thankfully, the meme world is coming through. The "My Plans ... 2020" meme is all over Twitter, and the sports world has gotten involved.

While there are several sports-related memes, Tom Brady getting yet another laugh at the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI is one of the standouts.

Other teams and sports personalities also got involved.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/42Kis7Y19O — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 19, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/iDW0NOrX20 — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 20, 2020