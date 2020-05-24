Ramona Shelburne breaks down whether or not the NBA should finish the regular season or jump right into the playoffs. (1:07)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,'' the Democratic governor said during a news conference Sunday.

The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S., but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

"I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena -- do it! Do it!'' Cuomo said. "Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It's a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we'll work with them to make sure that can happen.''