An Arizona Coyotes staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolated at home in the Phoenix area.

The staffer is asymptomatic and feeling well, the team said.

All other staff members or players involved in Phase 2 of the NHL's testing protocol have tested negative as teams prepare to start voluntary small-group workouts on Monday.

NHL mandatory training camps can open July 10, pending an agreement to returning to play later this summer.