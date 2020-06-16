The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-take-all event, will once again feature a collection of former college basketball stars and overseas standouts, according to the bracket released Tuesday by tournament organizers.

The 24-team event is led by Aaron Craft, the former two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State, and Carmen's Crew, which won the $2 million prize last year in a win over The Golden Eagles, a collection of Marquette alumni that returns this season.

Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson was a late addition to the roster for Overseas Elite, which won four consecutive TBT titles and $7 million total in prize money prior to last year's event. Deandre Kane and D.J. Kennedy also are back for Overseas Elite.

House of 'Paign, led by former South Dakota State star Mike Daum (seventh on the NCAA's career scoring list) and 2019 Final Four standout Matt Mooney, could face Carmen's Crew in the first round if it can beat former Auburn star Bryce Brown and War Tampa in the preliminary round.

Johnny O'Bryant, a former LSU star who played four seasons in the NBA, will anchor Eberlein Drive. Former Baylor star Isaiah Austin, whose NBA dreams were derailed due to his Marfan syndrome diagnosis, returns for Team Heartfire. Ryan Cline and Isaac Haas have put together a group of Purdue alumni with Men of Mackey.

Tevin Mack, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season, is one of the top players for Power of the Paw, a group of Clemson alumni.

Oklahoma State fans should be excited for Stillwater Stars, a team anchored by former Cowboys standouts, such as Le'Bryan Nash, Phil Forte and Markel Brown. Former Wisconsin star Ethan Happ is the biggest name on the Team Hines roster.

The TBT will air on ESPN and its family of networks from July 4-14 from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The event will proceed after a comprehensive health and safety plan, including multiple tests and the elimination of any team with a player who tests positive, was endorsed by Ohio officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The TBT quarterfinals will commence July 10-11, with the semifinals on July 12 and the championship game on July 14.

Because of the circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic, the TBT will bring two additional teams to Columbus for emergency situations. The teams Playing for Jimmy V and D2 will both be ready to go if a team is eliminated because of a player's positive test.

Former Gonzaga star Josh Perkins and Marques Townes, the former Loyola Chicago star who led his team to the 2018 Final Four, will guide Playing For Jimmy V, while D2 is a collection of players with basketball experiences outside the Power Five schools.

"Being the first basketball event to play in the U.S. since March is a monumental task that is only possible with great partners," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a release last week. "We can't thank the State of Ohio, Columbus Sports Commission or The Ohio State University enough for their support, not to mention our longstanding partners ESPN, Puma and Zelle. Everyone is unified in wanting to see basketball on TV again, and our players can't wait to compete."