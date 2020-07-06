        <
          Ben Roethlisberger's new puppies, Dwyane Wade's new haircut and what you missed this weekend

          play
          Chestnut continues his domination, breaks WR with 75 hot dogs (1:59)

          Joey Chestnut continues his reign in the sport by setting the world record, eating 75 hot dogs. (1:59)

          6:00 AM ET
          • Kieran DarcyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Kieran Darcy is an ESPN.com staff writer. He joined ESPN in August 2000 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he played four years of JV basketball.
              Follow Kieran on Twitter »
            Follow on Twitter

          Here's what you might have missed over the weekend ...

          The coronavirus put a halt to virtually every sport there is, but nothing, NOTHING, stops Joey Chestnut on the Fourth of July.

          My stomach hurts just from reading the above -- how about you?

          Maybe you went fishing over the holiday weekend? But you probably didn't do as well as Jawaan Taylor did.

          That certainly looks like a catch worthy of an offensive lineman.

          They don't celebrate Independence Day across the pond, but Manchester United surely celebrated a 5-2 win over Bournemouth. Paul Pogba was not among the goal scorers, but he still made an impact -- in more ways than one.

          Pogba's barber is clearly back in business.

          A couple of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks -- Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady -- were celebrating other things over the weekend as well.

          Tom's the one in his dad's arms, by the way, in case you couldn't figure that out.

          Fireworks are a traditional part of July Fourth celebrations, but Dwyane Wade went above and beyond this year.

          Whose hair do you like better, Pogba's or Wade's?

          And finally, if you wanted to see some real fireworks, here you go -- thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

          Hope you all had a good holiday weekend.