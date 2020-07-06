Joey Chestnut continues his reign in the sport by setting the world record, eating 75 hot dogs. (1:59)

Here's what you might have missed over the weekend ...

The coronavirus put a halt to virtually every sport there is, but nothing, NOTHING, stops Joey Chestnut on the Fourth of July.

Joey Chestnut could have sat out the final 5 minutes and 35 seconds of this year's competition and still won.



His 33 hot-dog-and-bun margin of victory is the largest since the competition split into men's and women's in 2011.



He consumed roughly 21,750 calories in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/lh3voGUdpe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2020

My stomach hurts just from reading the above -- how about you?

Maybe you went fishing over the holiday weekend? But you probably didn't do as well as Jawaan Taylor did.

That certainly looks like a catch worthy of an offensive lineman.

They don't celebrate Independence Day across the pond, but Manchester United surely celebrated a 5-2 win over Bournemouth. Paul Pogba was not among the goal scorers, but he still made an impact -- in more ways than one.

Pogba's barber is clearly back in business.

A couple of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks -- Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady -- were celebrating other things over the weekend as well.

Welcome to the 7 (yes, 7) newest members of the Roethlisberger family! 🐕 pic.twitter.com/J3g1QzTtd0 — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 5, 2020

Happy Birthday Mom! We love you and adore you! Enjoy your special day!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cZOIZ3hlW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 4, 2020

Tom's the one in his dad's arms, by the way, in case you couldn't figure that out.

Fireworks are a traditional part of July Fourth celebrations, but Dwyane Wade went above and beyond this year.

Whose hair do you like better, Pogba's or Wade's?

And finally, if you wanted to see some real fireworks, here you go -- thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pittsburgh's giant fireworks display at Point State Park was cancelled, but JuJu had the south side covered. pic.twitter.com/h04Knjv2zc — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 5, 2020

Hope you all had a good holiday weekend.