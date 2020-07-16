Stephen A. Smith, Domonique Foxworth and Tim Hasselbeck outline where Aaron Rodgers could finish his career, with the 49ers as a possible destination. (2:20)

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are no longer a couple, a rep for the former professional driver told E! News on Thursday.

The two had been dating since 2017.

Speculation of a breakup had picked up over the past week. Patrick wasn't spotted in Lake Tahoe, where Rodgers competed in golf's American Century Championship. Some also noticed she had stopped following the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram.

The two met at The ESPYS in 2012.

They went public with their relationship in January 2018, and Rodgers attended the Daytona 500 the following month to watch her race.