Colts sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers shows off his bowling skills, recording six strikes in a row while throwing the ball through his legs. (0:54)

Here's what you might have missed over the weekend ...

Was it cake? Who knows? That was last week, though it got our favorite furry mascot, Gritty.

Nothing is real.

Everything is cake. pic.twitter.com/g7l2GcpiZU — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 16, 2020

Salud, mazel tov, congratulations!

If we get to play college football this season, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will be a top candidate for the Heisman trophy and just about every other award. He will be touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

This weekend, Lawrence got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

This might be the rare wedding in which the groom's hair gets more attention than the bride's.

But nothing is sacred in college football, especially for the SEC team that just beat Lawrence -- not even pending nuptials. A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, newscaster used the moment to remind Lawrence of how 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow and LSU handled Lawrence and Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man.



Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020

Honoring Gianna Bryant

The WNBA returns this week, and the Chicago Sky held their team photo shoot. Sky forward Gabby Williams showed off a pair of custom Nikes honoring Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna.

Williams knew Kobe and Gianna since her junior year at UConn and maintained a relationship with the two while working out at the Mamba Sports Academy in California.

Meanwhile, in the NBA bubble

It's our regular segment checking in on the lives and times of NBA stars all over Walt Disney World.

We are 10 days away from the first game. That can't come soon enough. This weekend we've seen:

Utah Jazz guard Donavan Mitchell trying golf.

First time golfing today... I'm the real life Happy Gilmore ⛳️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 18, 2020

Boston Celtics Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter throwing down in the Coronado Springs pool.

the race we've all been waiting for 🏊🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qC4ce7g8S0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks playing pickleball.

Plus, JaVale McGee and Matisse Thybulle are out here cranking out the #content.

Xronia polla

"Many years" and happy birthday to Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo, turned 27 on Saturday.

For the occasion, the younger Antetokounmpo brothers decorated his hotel room.

Setting up the surprise for big bro... pic.twitter.com/2R64MBXzSl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2020

Next year is now in Leeds

It has been 16 years since Leeds United was in the English Premier League, having been relegated out of the top level since 2004.

Well, some Leeds supporters have been there through it all and never gave up.

2004 vs. 2020



These Leeds fans never gave up on their return 🙌



(via @HullLiveTom) pic.twitter.com/NNwfAlbsxh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2020

That wasn't all. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a.k.a. Jaime Lannister from "Game of Thrones," called in to the BBC to sing his praise of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and celebrate the promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds fans love you more than you will ever know...#lufc pic.twitter.com/hqlcSHoJZL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 17, 2020

Finally, some good news for that guy after the last season of G.O.T. was so disappointing.

Liquid diet for the MVP

Lastly, it wasn't all pleasant news. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, had his wisdom teeth removed and spoke some real truths about dental surgery.

Wisdom teeth pulled😩😩😩



Every few secondz when the pain comez back😡 pic.twitter.com/gmun0ZmZ43 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 18, 2020

Something interesting, according to WebMD: Some 10 million wisdom teeth are pulled every year. Chew on that for a while.