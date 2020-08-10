        <
          The Los Angeles Lakers Madden tournament, Riley Curry dances to Beyonce and beefs with the Houston Astros and what you missed this weekend

          6:00 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Here's what you might have missed this weekend ...

          Forget the wild race for the Western Conference play-in spot or the beefing between Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley and Paul George.

          The biggest competition in the bubble is happening elsewhere.

          We've seen already many people turning to video games, even old systems and classic games, while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The same seems true for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

          While the Lakers have already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference playoffs, for LeBron and Co., the biggest games might be in Madden. It was revealed over the weekend that the Lakers are having a bubble Madden tournament.

          Quinn Cook, playing with the Indianapolis Colts, is in first place. Poor rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, playing with the Minnesota Vikings, is winless and in last place.

          Somehow, somebody somewhere will blame this poor performance by the Vikings on Kirk Cousins.

          Putt for d'oh!

          The PGA Championship marked the first golf major of the season this weekend. While Bryson DeChambeau put on a show and Brooks Koepka had more smack to talk, and Collin Morikawa won the tournament, there were some outright hilarious putting moments from Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

          Watch out Beyonce

          Just watch Riley Curry, the daughter of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, dance to a song from Beyonce's "Black Is King." Nothing else to say.

          You brought this on yourselves

          There is a lot of awful in the world. A lot. And many people have been mostly quarantined since March. But, never doubt the better angels of our nature, especially when it comes to rallying to get creative and still heckle the Houston Astros.

          Baseball fans lost something, because of the pandemic, when they couldn't go to the ballpark and give Houston hell for the sign-stealing scandal it employed to reach two World Series and win one. The booing was to be baseball nature's way of healing itself.

          But, many outside East Texas, will be happy to see that it's again open season for Astros haters. Actor, and Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Rob Lowe got them while wearing a cap with an asterisk while taping a podcast.

          Then some Oakland Athletics fans went escalated thing this weekend, with the Astros in town, by hiring a plane to carry a banner saying "Houston Asterisks."

          To top it off, there was a brawl between the two teams.

          Easy money sniper, indeed

          Hey, the Brooklyn Nets made the NBA Playoffs. Without Kyrie Irving, and several players who opted out, it was pretty impressive. Getting into the postseason also means Kevin Durant picks up a bonus.

          That's right. KD hasn't played all year as he recovers from an Achilles injury, but still got that check. That's a contract stipulation Bobby Bonilla would be proud of.