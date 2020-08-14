The NBA playoffs are about to begin, but that's not the reason Drake is back.

On Friday, the hip hop megastar released the video for his new song, "Laugh Now Cry Later," and it is loaded with cameos from all over the sports world.

Warning: NSFW language.

It starts with Drake taking over the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Then, he plays one-on-one basketball with Kevin Durant.

Then it's some football with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a very awkward baseball swing from a balcony. Then comes Marshawn Lynch to instantly create a meme and add to his litany of epic performances.

There's some intense running, some swimming and singing underwater and Drake rides in a boat and shops at the Nike employee store as well, but the best moment is his homage to LeBron James' NBA Draft night photo.