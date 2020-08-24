Alphonso Davies, the 19-year-old, Bayern Munich star has an amazing story and has had a great weekend, winning the UEFA Champions League Sunday in Bayern's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.
Alphonso Davies' football journey 👏— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020
2000: Born in Ghanian refugee camp
2005: Moves to Canada to escape civil war
2016: Becomes second youngest starter in MLS history
2017: Moves to Bayern for record MLS fee
2019: Wins Bundesliga in first season
2020: Wins the Champions League pic.twitter.com/yY6w4bA23B
After the win, Davies was celebrating when he saw fellow Canadian, Drake, followed him.
Win the Champions League ✅— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2020
Followed by Drake on Instagram ✅
We're not sure which one Alphonso Davies enjoyed more 😂
(via alphonsodaviess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/K8NSfHhKFF
The hip hop star is, of course, always following sports teams and befriending athletes. He recently made a music video with several of them. Drake even has his own curse.
For Davies, it wasn't the only high-profile shout-out he got for the victory. They included two members of Canada's parliament and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Congratulations to Alphonso Davies, 1st Canadian international to win a men's @ChampionsLeague title. What an inspiring story - from a refugee camp to to a championship! https://t.co/HVEosUbZh8— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 24, 2020
Congratulations to 🇨🇦's own @AlphonsoDavies on being the first Canadian men's player to win #UCLfinal ⚽️!— Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) August 23, 2020
We are all so proud of you!! https://t.co/gE16s6Sp0t
Congratulations @AlphonsoDavies - and what a story of triumph and hope by a former young refugee! https://t.co/cM0JcnjQMf— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) August 24, 2020