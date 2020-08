Alphonso Davies reacts to Drake following him on Instagram after Bayern Munich's UCL win over PSG. (0:16)

Alphonso Davies, the 19-year-old, Bayern Munich star has an amazing story and has had a great weekend, winning the UEFA Champions League Sunday in Bayern's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Alphonso Davies' football journey πŸ‘



2000: Born in Ghanian refugee camp

2005: Moves to Canada to escape civil war

2016: Becomes second youngest starter in MLS history

2017: Moves to Bayern for record MLS fee

2019: Wins Bundesliga in first season

2020: Wins the Champions League pic.twitter.com/yY6w4bA23B β€” ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

After the win, Davies was celebrating when he saw fellow Canadian, Drake, followed him.

Win the Champions League βœ

Followed by Drake on Instagram βœ



We're not sure which one Alphonso Davies enjoyed more πŸ˜‚



(via alphonsodaviess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/K8NSfHhKFF β€” ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2020

The hip hop star is, of course, always following sports teams and befriending athletes. He recently made a music video with several of them. Drake even has his own curse.

For Davies, it wasn't the only high-profile shout-out he got for the victory. They included two members of Canada's parliament and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Congratulations to Alphonso Davies, 1st Canadian international to win a men's @ChampionsLeague title. What an inspiring story - from a refugee camp to to a championship! https://t.co/HVEosUbZh8 β€” Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 24, 2020

Congratulations to πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦'s own @AlphonsoDavies on being the first Canadian men's player to win #UCLfinal ⚽️!



We are all so proud of you!! https://t.co/gE16s6Sp0t β€” Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) August 23, 2020