Alphonso Davies reacts to Drake following him on Instagram after Bayern Munich's UCL win over PSG. (0:16)

Alphonso Davies, the 19-year-old, Bayern Munich star has an amazing story and has had a great weekend, winning the UEFA Champions League Sunday in Bayern's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Alphonso Davies' football journey 👏



2000: Born in Ghanian refugee camp

2005: Moves to Canada to escape civil war

2016: Becomes second youngest starter in MLS history

2017: Moves to Bayern for record MLS fee

2019: Wins Bundesliga in first season

2020: Wins the Champions League pic.twitter.com/yY6w4bA23B — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

After the win, Davies was celebrating when he saw fellow Canadian, Drake, followed him.

Win the Champions League ✅

Followed by Drake on Instagram ✅



We're not sure which one Alphonso Davies enjoyed more 😂



(via alphonsodaviess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/K8NSfHhKFF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2020

The hip hop star is, of course, always following sports teams and befriending athletes. He recently made a music video with several of them. Drake even has his own curse.

For Davies, it wasn't the only high-profile shout-out he got for the victory. They included two members of Canada's parliament and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Congratulations to Alphonso Davies, 1st Canadian international to win a men's @ChampionsLeague title. What an inspiring story - from a refugee camp to to a championship! https://t.co/HVEosUbZh8 — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 24, 2020

Congratulations to 🇨🇦's own @AlphonsoDavies on being the first Canadian men's player to win #UCLfinal ⚽️!



We are all so proud of you!! https://t.co/gE16s6Sp0t — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) August 23, 2020