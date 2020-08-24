        <
          Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies' big weekend now has Drake follow

          play
          Davies' mind blown after getting a Drake follow on Instagram (0:16)

          Alphonso Davies reacts to Drake following him on Instagram after Bayern Munich's UCL win over PSG. (0:16)

          1:41 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Alphonso Davies, the 19-year-old, Bayern Munich star has an amazing story and has had a great weekend, winning the UEFA Champions League Sunday in Bayern's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

          After the win, Davies was celebrating when he saw fellow Canadian, Drake, followed him.

          The hip hop star is, of course, always following sports teams and befriending athletes. He recently made a music video with several of them. Drake even has his own curse.

          For Davies, it wasn't the only high-profile shout-out he got for the victory. They included two members of Canada's parliament and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.