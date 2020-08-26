E60 profiles Spitfire, the world champion of dock diving. Along with his 15-year-old handler, Sydney Mackey, they've rewritten the record books of the canine sports world. (5:58)

It's National Dog Day. Seven college football teams have dog-related nicknames and more have dog mascots. However, no major league teams in America have dogs for nicknames. There are Timberwolves and Coyotes but, since we're dog-lovers, we know those are different members of the Canis genus.

The closest you get in pro sports is the Dawg Pound, fans of the Cleveland Browns. In fact, the last sports team to get a new name -- the NHL's Seattle Kraken -- took theirs from a mythological creature. Come on!

Nothing else needs to be said, so let's get to looking at the top dogs from around the sports world.

Air Bud(s)

Happy #NationalDogDay Unconditional Love all year long! The two best rescues you could ever have. Thanks for all the laughs. ⁦@NBA⁩ pic.twitter.com/vHSQzIstBH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020

Happy #NationalDogDay to all the 13/10 good boys out there! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TEgJcps5bc — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 26, 2020

It's #NationalDogDay! Moose Marks and Yoshi Luwawu-Cabarrot have gotten their time in the spotlight, now we want to see your very good four-legged Nets fans! pic.twitter.com/qU4ruvlvZ5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 26, 2020

Missing our BFFs on #NationalDogDay 🥺



Reply with pics of your pups and we will share our favorites! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wkTEMsLGcD — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 26, 2020

Every dog needs a best friend. Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/WIWrgZtixN — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 26, 2020

Air Bud: Golden Receiver(s)

Happy #NationalDogDay to everyone out there! To celebrate, Boujee and I are dropping some limited Boujee Merch, available on https://t.co/R7Vhsgl0dL. Hope everyone has a great day with their dogs! 🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/fAtPuGyRof — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) August 26, 2020

Happy #NationalDogDay to all of our Titans pups! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2kAkPI3Vod — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 26, 2020

We're celebrating all the good boys and girls today.



Happy #NationalDogDay from these pups! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/6gpmZO9G3e — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 26, 2020

Happy #NationalDogDay to all the very good boys and girls out there, and especially Moose and SJ 🧡🤎 pic.twitter.com/ke2OFLiVOr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 26, 2020

College Hounds

Happy #NationalDogDay to me 🎉 @Fresno_State, you make me so proud to be your dog! pic.twitter.com/8XVbwRJXv3 — Victor E Bulldog III (@VictorEBulldog) August 26, 2020

Happy #NationalDogDay from the goodest boy and our No. 1 fan, Tuffy II. 😍🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/s2RCF2AZqx — NC State University (@NCState) August 26, 2020

Snow dogs

Happy #NationalDogDay to our favorite girl, Luna. 🌙



Any other Yotes pups celebrating today? Let us know below. pic.twitter.com/rVoqvEUVd7 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2020

There aren't enough days in the year to celebrate the best friends we'll ever have.



Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/z18iGoQXvt — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 26, 2020

