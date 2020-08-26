It's National Dog Day. Seven college football teams have dog-related nicknames and more have dog mascots. However, no major league teams in America have dogs for nicknames. There are Timberwolves and Coyotes but, since we're dog-lovers, we know those are different members of the Canis genus.
The closest you get in pro sports is the Dawg Pound, fans of the Cleveland Browns. In fact, the last sports team to get a new name -- the NHL's Seattle Kraken -- took theirs from a mythological creature. Come on!
Nothing else needs to be said, so let's get to looking at the top dogs from around the sports world.
Air Bud(s)
Happy #NationalDogDay 🐶 pic.twitter.com/FtJh4jhD31— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay Unconditional Love all year long! The two best rescues you could ever have. Thanks for all the laughs. @NBA pic.twitter.com/vHSQzIstBH— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay to all the 13/10 good boys out there! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TEgJcps5bc— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 26, 2020
That's my dog. That's my dog 🖤#NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/3nSXboi9yP— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 26, 2020
#NationalDogDay with Klay & Rocco pic.twitter.com/Pr6rs84ypE— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 26, 2020
It's #NationalDogDay! Moose Marks and Yoshi Luwawu-Cabarrot have gotten their time in the spotlight, now we want to see your very good four-legged Nets fans! pic.twitter.com/qU4ruvlvZ5— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 26, 2020
Missing our BFFs on #NationalDogDay 🥺— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 26, 2020
Reply with pics of your pups and we will share our favorites! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wkTEMsLGcD
Every dog needs a best friend. Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/WIWrgZtixN— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 26, 2020
Air Bud: Golden Receiver(s)
Happy #NationalDogDay to everyone out there! To celebrate, Boujee and I are dropping some limited Boujee Merch, available on https://t.co/R7Vhsgl0dL. Hope everyone has a great day with their dogs! 🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/fAtPuGyRof— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay to all of our Titans pups! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2kAkPI3Vod— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 26, 2020
We're celebrating all the good boys and girls today.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay from these pups! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/6gpmZO9G3e
Happy #NationalDogDay to all the very good boys and girls out there, and especially Moose and SJ 🧡🤎 pic.twitter.com/ke2OFLiVOr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 26, 2020
celebrating #NationalDogDay with Bolt 😍 pic.twitter.com/xAQKucAiYD— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 26, 2020
Fins' best friends 🥰— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/t3gZLn88TJ
College Hounds
Happy #NationalDogDay to our favorite good boy, Smokey! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Edcm0Ly5K9— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 26, 2020
This is a @Reveille appreciation post. 👑 #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/YqIkYpSM0b— Texas A&M University 👍😷 (@TAMU) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay to our favorite good boy, Jak! #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/UmFQ1it39S— Mississippi State Athletics (@HailState) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay to me 🎉 @Fresno_State, you make me so proud to be your dog! pic.twitter.com/8XVbwRJXv3— Victor E Bulldog III (@VictorEBulldog) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay from the goodest boy and our No. 1 fan, Tuffy II. 😍🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/s2RCF2AZqx— NC State University (@NCState) August 26, 2020
Our best guy 💙— UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/OfNMyoqE3I
You're our boy, Blue. https://t.co/oV1MpepmEq— Butler Athletics (@ButlerAthletics) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay to all the Dawgs!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/r28DbdNqqr— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) August 26, 2020
Snow dogs
Happy #NationalDogDay to our favorite girl, Luna. 🌙— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2020
Any other Yotes pups celebrating today? Let us know below. pic.twitter.com/rVoqvEUVd7
The beginning of our love story with @PredsNHLPup. #NationalDogDay | @PedigreeUS pic.twitter.com/xmukwFszRL— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 26, 2020
There aren't enough days in the year to celebrate the best friends we'll ever have.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/z18iGoQXvt
