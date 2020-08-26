        <
          Happy National Dog Day -- here's Zion Williamson's pup, JuJu Smith-Schuster's dog and your favorite college pups

          Meet the 'Michael Jordan of Dogs' (5:58)

          E60 profiles Spitfire, the world champion of dock diving. Along with his 15-year-old handler, Sydney Mackey, they've rewritten the record books of the canine sports world. (5:58)

          1:41 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          It's National Dog Day. Seven college football teams have dog-related nicknames and more have dog mascots. However, no major league teams in America have dogs for nicknames. There are Timberwolves and Coyotes but, since we're dog-lovers, we know those are different members of the Canis genus.

          The closest you get in pro sports is the Dawg Pound, fans of the Cleveland Browns. In fact, the last sports team to get a new name -- the NHL's Seattle Kraken -- took theirs from a mythological creature. Come on!

          Nothing else needs to be said, so let's get to looking at the top dogs from around the sports world.

