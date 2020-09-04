WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.

Trump made the announcement at the White House as Holtz looked on. The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon.

Holtz spent 34 years coaching college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame coach. Holtz ended his career at South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999 to 2004.

He was among those who spoke at last week's Republican National Convention. In his remarks, Holtz called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a Catholic "in name only." Biden is a practicing Catholic.