Social media roasts Kepa for Chelsea's loss to Liverpool

It seems Chelsea's delay in replacing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga finally caught up to it against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
With Liverpool already up a goal, and Chelsea down a man due to a red card issued against Andreas Christensen, Kepa took a chance with a bad pass that was chased down by Sadio Mane. Mane gathered himself for an easy goal, his second of the match.
A deal for Stade Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy is expected to be announced this week, but it's too late to prevent Chelsea's loss to the reigning Premier League champs or Kepa from getting torched on social media.
Mane scores his second off a Kepa mistake. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/CqKn47O4Ah— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 20, 2020
How Mane was looking at Kepa before kick-off 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G9lOAHzAWh— Last Born (@vicent_lastborn) September 20, 2020
Athletic Bilbao remembering how much money they sold #Kepa to Chelsea for. #70million#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/RyxVcrzRRU— Paul 🌈 (@MPCmonkey) September 20, 2020
Frank Lampard as soon as Kepa steps foot in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/o2sWNpP1lL— That Guys Jokes (@thatguysjokes) September 20, 2020
"How many Premier League matches are you going to concede in this season?" #CHELIV— E (@iamOkon) September 20, 2020
Kepa: pic.twitter.com/SIxiXpvfwo
Nobody :— ThelastBOB (@ThelastBob_) September 20, 2020
Absolutely no one:
Kepa : 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/INmZbt2y2i
Kepa rumored to join Barcelona as a central attacking midfielder. Messi is impressed by his performance has requested club to sign him as soon as possible. More to come. pic.twitter.com/NPw55g9Aw2— kdbkdbkdbkdbkdb (@kdbkdbkdbkdbkdb) September 20, 2020
I WENT AND DID MY SCHOOL WORK EARLY AND WENT TO THE PUB JUST SO I COULD WATCH THE GAME AND HAVE FIN BUT NO MY WEEK HAS BEEN RUINED BECAUSE OF THAT POOR RED CARD CHALLENGE AND STUPID KEPA AND THAT AWFUL PENALTY AND AWFUL SUBS— bella💙 #FreeCHO (@beIlacfc) September 20, 2020
Kepa showing up for Chelsea training tomorrow🤣 #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/gZwjO4jgKM— Engr. ROY (@Yusuf__Olalekan) September 20, 2020
Edouard Mendy when he see's kepa in training #CHELIV #kepa pic.twitter.com/5uSPiqPeXo— aim (@aim0991) September 20, 2020