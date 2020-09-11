        <
          Social media roasts Kepa for Chelsea's loss to Liverpool

          Sep 11, 2020
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          It seems Chelsea's delay in replacing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga finally caught up to it against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

          With Liverpool already up a goal, and Chelsea down a man due to a red card issued against Andreas Christensen, Kepa took a chance with a bad pass that was chased down by Sadio Mane. Mane gathered himself for an easy goal, his second of the match.

          A deal for Stade Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy is expected to be announced this week, but it's too late to prevent Chelsea's loss to the reigning Premier League champs or Kepa from getting torched on social media.