Aaron Rodgers, athletes and teams remember 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!", has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, who was 80, hosted the quintessential quiz show for 37 years and nearly 8,000 episodes, and won 35 Emmy Awards and a Peabody.

The Sudbury, Ontario, native was also a sports fan. In October, Trebek even announced the Ottawa Senators' first-round pick in this year's NHL draft. Sports also became a big "Jeopardy!" storyline last year, when sports bettor James Holzhauer won more than $2.4 million over 33 games.

Beyond that, the popularity of the show and the sports trivia that was occasionally a part of it made it a favorite with athletes and sports fans. Here are some of the reactions to Trebek's death:

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.



(via Sony Pictures Television)

😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ — Aaron Rodgers

Nous sommes attristés d'apprendre le décès d'Alex Trebek, légende canadienne et grand partisan de hockey. Reposez en paix, M. Trebek.



We're saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian legend and noted hockey fan Alex Trebek. Rest in peace Mr. Trebek. — Canadiens Montréal

Rest in peace to Alex Trebek! Here he interviews @JakeSnakeDDT during Wrestlemania VII!

Forever one of our coolest moments right here.

RIP, Mr. Trebek 💙



RIP, Mr. Trebek 💙 https://t.co/Ly1m5KqRXB — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 8, 2020

Sad to hear Alex Trebek has passed away... I'd like to think everyone had a chance to watch him on Jeopardy. He will surely be missed. What an icon! — Cam Heyward

Rest in Peace Alex Trebek. Thank you for instilling in me the love of learning. 🙏🏾🐐 #GOAT — Marcus Lattimore

The Ottawa REDBLACKS mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, a Canadian icon and king of trivia.



Our condolences go out to Mr. Trebek's family, friends, and fans all over the world❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gqboemp0jx — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) November 8, 2020

I never met Alex Trebek. It still feels like a long time friend has passed. Maybe not a best friend, but an acquaintance I was very fond of.🙏 #ripalextrebeck — Sean Waltman