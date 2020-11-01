Aaron Rodgers, athletes and teams remember 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!", has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Trebek, who was 80, hosted the quintessential quiz show for 37 years and nearly 8,000 episodes, and won 35 Emmy Awards and a Peabody.
The Sudbury, Ontario, native was also a sports fan. In October, Trebek even announced the Ottawa Senators' first-round pick in this year's NHL draft. Sports also became a big "Jeopardy!" storyline last year, when sports bettor James Holzhauer won more than $2.4 million over 33 games.
Beyond that, the popularity of the show and the sports trivia that was occasionally a part of it made it a favorite with athletes and sports fans. Here are some of the reactions to Trebek's death:
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020
He gave us some incredible memories of the years.
(via Sony Pictures Television) pic.twitter.com/QoxJ3zZIG9
😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ # https://t.co/W6TLqJy2Ug— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 8, 2020
RIP Alex 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NfzlcLhp2K— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2020
Nous sommes attristés d'apprendre le décès d'Alex Trebek, légende canadienne et grand partisan de hockey. Reposez en paix, M. Trebek.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 8, 2020
We're saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian legend and noted hockey fan Alex Trebek. Rest in peace Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/DaMCSN4Lvf
Rest in peace to Alex Trebek! Here he interviews @JakeSnakeDDT during Wrestlemania VII! pic.twitter.com/Ts3R4OwD1e— Pro Wrestling Gifs (@prowrestle_gifs) November 8, 2020
Forever one of our coolest moments right here.— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 8, 2020
RIP, Mr. Trebek 💙 https://t.co/Ly1m5KqRXB
Sad to hear Alex Trebek has passed away... I'd like to think everyone had a chance to watch him on Jeopardy. He will surely be missed. What an icon!— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 8, 2020
Rest in Peace Alex Trebek. Thank you for instilling in me the love of learning. 🙏🏾🐐 #GOAT— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) November 8, 2020
The Ottawa REDBLACKS mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, a Canadian icon and king of trivia.— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) November 8, 2020
Our condolences go out to Mr. Trebek's family, friends, and fans all over the world❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gqboemp0jx
"Who is: Alex Trebek?"#JeopardySports #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/tORpeYp0q1— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) November 8, 2020
I never met Alex Trebek. It still feels like a long time friend has passed. Maybe not a best friend, but an acquaintance I was very fond of.🙏 #ripalextrebeck pic.twitter.com/rqyJZ9pasA— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 8, 2020
Alex Trebek has passed-away at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 8, 2020
This clip is everything.
Rest, Alex. Rest, sir...pic.twitter.com/zDX75s6Mtd