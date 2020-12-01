Support the V Foundation and fight cancer during V Week 2020

The need to raise awareness and funds for cancer research is more important than ever. ESPN and the V Foundation are dedicated to victory over cancer. Dec.1-12, starting on Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving, marks V Week across ESPN.
During these challenging times, ESPN and the V Foundation's fight against cancer has not stopped. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate.
Remember, 100% of donations go to fund cancer research and programs.
Here's what's ahead during V Week:
Dec. 2: Jimmy V Men's Classic on ESPN
No. 11 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7 p.m. ET)
No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor (10 p.m. ET)
Dec. 3: Jimmy V Women's Classic
No. 8 NC State vs. No. 1 South Carolina (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Dec. 4: Stuart Scott Day
We celebrate the life and legacy of ESPN icon Stuart Scott. You can honor Scott's memory by giving to his research fund. The fund supports minority researchers AND the research of why some cancers are more likely to impact minority populations. If you're able, give now at V.org/STUART
ESPN has also produced limited edition "Boo-Yah" T-shirts. They are available for purchase. For every shirt purchased now through July 31, TSC and Threadless will donate $25 to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.
Dec. 4: Jimmy V Women's Basketball Classic
No. 20 DePaul vs. No. 5 Louisville (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Stuart Scott accepts Jimmy V Award
In 2014 Stuart Scott wins the Jimmy V Award for his courageous fight against cancer.
Dec. 5: UFC "Fight Like Hell" Night
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori (7 p.m. ET)
Dec. 11: MLBPA Fortnite Tournament
MLB players compete in battle royale for bragging rights on who is the best Fortnite major leaguer. A $300,000 prize will be split amongst winners and donated to player's charity of choice, including the V Foundation.