No. 19 Richmond's men's basketball is pausing all activities and its game at College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been called off because of COVID-19 concerns within the Spiders' program.

Charleston said Tuesday it will look to reschedule with Richmond or find another opponent to make up the lost game.

Charleston said in a release that coronavirus testing and contact tracing issues for Richmond led to the decision.

Richmond was coming off an upset of then-10th-ranked Kentucky this past Sunday and entered the national rankings Monday.